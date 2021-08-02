All New Feastival promises new dishes from top bars and restaurants at home

From now to 15 August 2021, diners in Singapore will be able to take part in a novel dine-at-home experience with the All New Feastival.

The programme, featuring 28 of Singapore’s best restaurants and bars in Singapore, is set to tantalise your tastebuds with innovative new dishes and menus and to keep you going during this stay-home “lockdown”. The aim? To give diners a reason to participate in the #SAVEFNBSG movement, which started during the Circuit Breaker last year.

Ivy Woo of Food News, an F&B focused integrated marketing agency, and the organiser of All New Feastival, shares, “restaurants and bars are currently undergoing a third round of closures. Combined with on-going safe management restrictions on music, dining group sizes and 10.30pm closures; many have depleted their cashflow and are on the brink of ceasing operations for good.”

Cheek Bistro

The Lounge at Riviera

Super Firangi

Madame Fan

“We decided to give our nation of food lovers a good reason to order in, by encouraging restaurants and bars to bring something new and unique – including dishes that have never been served before – to tables at home”, she continues.

The extensive list of participating restaurants span across a range of cuisines. From popular joints such as National Kitchen by Violet Oon Singapore, Madame Fan and Tiffin Room to new favourites like Canchita Peruvian Cuisine and Cheek Bistro, diners will be spoilt for choice when it comes to the number of dishes available in the programme.

Atlas Bar

As for all your boozy nights in, choose between bars like Atlas, number 7 on Asia’s 50 best bars, Beats Bites & Cocktails, and The Old Man Singapore.

“Through this initiative, we hope to give both sides a boost! Restaurants can continue to flex their creative muscle, while diners can look forward to devouring exciting new dishes while supporting their favourite eateries,” says Dinesh Balasingam, Chief Business Officer at Chope.

All items from the All New Feastival are available for order on Chope from now to 15 August 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Cheek Bistro)