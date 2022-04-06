All the new afternoon teas in Singapore to indulge in this weekend

Afternoon tea for two, anyone? With spring well underway, April is the best months for fresh flavours, and what better way to enjoy them than with these best new afternoon teas in Singapore.

Besides, there’s always an excuse to indulge in afternoon tea: Feeling peckish after an early lunch? Tea. Got up too late for brunch but still want to spend some time together in an aesthetic location? Tea. We really could go on, but you get the gist.

Those hankering for the sight of cherry blossoms but are stuck in Singapore can travel with your tastebuds to Japan via Raffles Hotel Singapore’s sakura’s special, while others on a nature streak should head to The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore for their new Botanical Afternoon Tea.

This month, we even have a special collaboration between InterContinental Singapore and Sigi Skin for a vegan affair that’s just in time to celebrate Earth Day — oh, look, another excuse to feast.

To make your planning a bit easier, we’ve rounded up all our favourite new afternoon teas to indulge at this weekend.

All the new afternoon teas in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)