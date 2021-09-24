Home > Food & Drink > Dining > All the new brunch menus in Singapore to try this weekend
Food & Drink
24 Sep 2021 08:15 AM

Jocelyn Tan
Writer
The only reason to drag us out of bed on a precious weekend morning? Brunch, of course.

After all, there’s really nothing better than new brunch menus — with a couple of cocktails in hand — to celebrate the (temporary) shutdown of your laptop.

If you’re in desperate need for unlimited tipples and a decadent afternoon of pizzas, then Lucali BYGB‘s two-hour, all-you-can-drink brunch will have you sorted. Looking for a meal with a view? We reckon the verdant greens at Siri House or the waterfront sights at Kinki would be perfect spots to kick off the weekend at.

Whether you’re meeting up with friends or simply want to treat yourself this weekend, here are all the new brunch menus in Singapore you wouldn’t want to miss. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Catfish)

MO Bar
1
MO Bar

Brunch at MO Bar is a gut-busting affair: guests start light with a seafood platter of snow crab, Maine lobster, seasonal oysters and prawns, before picking three items from their savoury and sweets menu. The sizeable portions are one to dream about, and our favourites include the crispy Tiger Prawns that’s been coated in an aromatic blend of curry leaves and masala mayo, as well as the creamy Tagliatelle Tartufo, a hefty pasta dish tossed in black truffle sauce and roasted mushrooms. The additional free-flow champagne was, of course, something we had to have to celebrate the weekend, and what’s a trip to this Asia’s 50 Best Bars entrant without some bespoke cocktails?

MO Bar’s weekend brunch is available on both Saturdays and Sundays, from 12 – 2.30 pm.

MO Bar
Address
5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797
Price
S$98++ per pax
Book here
Burger & Lobster
2
Burger & Lobster

Lobster roll fans take note: Burger & Lobster has curated a decadent a la carte Weekend Brunch, only available at its Raffles Hotel outlet. Feast on local-inspired treats like the Mala Corn and Fried Cauliflower, or dig into the Bloody Mary Roll, a chunky roll that’s stuffed with lobster, tossed with spicy tomato mayo, celery salt, and charred cherry tomatoes. If Eggs Benedict is your brunch staple, you’ll find it reimagined in the signature B & L Lobster Benedict, featuring a 64-degree sous-vide egg served on a bed of chilled lobster, crushed avocado and crispy bacon bits before being generously drizzled with a lobster bisque hollandaise sauce.

The Weekend Brunch is now exclusively available at Raffles Hotel from 11am – 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Burger & Lobster
Address
328 North Bridge Road Singapore 188719
Book here
Kinki
3
Kinki

A brunch with a view? Count us in. Kinki’s Bottomless Brunch comes with a bevy of dishes — unlimited servings of course — including new favourites on the menu. Think plates of Curry Cheese Croquette, makis, as well as mains like the Salmon Butter Yuzu and the Buta Kimchi — a mouthwatering plate of stir-fried sliced black pork belly and kimchi. Need a drink? Diners can opt for a top-up of S$38++ to enjoy a free-flow alcoholic beverage of choice, which includes sake, shochu, beer or prosecco.

Kinki’s Bottomless Brunch is available on weekends and public holidays from 12 – 3 pm.

Kinki
Address
70, #02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House, 049323
Price
S$68++ per pax
Book here
Siri House
4
Siri House

Perhaps the luscious green hills of Dempsey is more your jam. If that sounds like you, then Siri House is where you should head to this weekend. Here, chow down on the refreshing Tomato Salad, or grab hold of the hearty Champion Roll, loaded with a baked egg, mushrooms, bacon, asparagus, gouda and arrabbiata cream sauce. Need something more filling? The Prawn Pappardelle remains a firm favourite for us, as with the SH Salad that’s tossed with lemongrass poached prawns, chopped greens, belinjo crackers, candied ikan bilis, and ginger sesame dressing.

The Siri House brunch menu is available on Saturdays from 11.30am – 2.30pm, and on Sundays from 11.30am – 4pm.

Siri House
Address
8D Dempsey Rd, #01-02 Dempsey Hill, Singapore 249672
Book here
Catfish
5
Catfish

If you love seafood, you’ll find yourself right at home with Catfish’s Sunday Seafood Shack Brunch menu. We’re talking Spicy Fish Tacos, Fish Burgers and Catfish Lobster Rolls, all made with an explosion of texture and flavour you won’t forget.

The Sunday Seafood Shack menu is available on Sundays from 12 – 2pm.

Catfish
Address
5 Gemmill Ln, #01-01, Singapore 069261
Book here
Lucali BYGB
6
Lucali BYGB

Lucali BYGB’s brunch is one for all the drinkers out there. We’re talking two hours of unlimited rosé, wine, beer and cocktails, and you can even top up an additional sum for a bottomless serve of Pol Roger champagne. Food isn’t included in this boozy affair, but you can always count on the establishment’s Boneless Buffalo Wings, Fried Oysters in Rockerfeller style, or mains like the Pasta Primavera, and the Meatloaf with Egg for a proper feast.

Brunch at Lucali BYGB is available from Friday to Sunday.

Lucali BYGB
Address
66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, Singapore 338987
Price
S$100++ per pax
Book here
