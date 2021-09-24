All the new brunch menus in Singapore to try this weekend

The only reason to drag us out of bed on a precious weekend morning? Brunch, of course.

After all, there’s really nothing better than new brunch menus — with a couple of cocktails in hand — to celebrate the (temporary) shutdown of your laptop.

If you’re in desperate need for unlimited tipples and a decadent afternoon of pizzas, then Lucali BYGB‘s two-hour, all-you-can-drink brunch will have you sorted. Looking for a meal with a view? We reckon the verdant greens at Siri House or the waterfront sights at Kinki would be perfect spots to kick off the weekend at.

Whether you’re meeting up with friends or simply want to treat yourself this weekend, here are all the new brunch menus in Singapore you wouldn’t want to miss. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Catfish)