Bedrock Origin and Fat Cow showcase the best of the land and sea this season

It can be hard to decide on beef or seafood sometimes, but we’ve found that bringing a partner (or friend) to dinner means that we get the best of both worlds at the table.

For those who want to be spared the agony of choice, and enjoy the best of both the land and sea worlds this season, we’re recommending a trip to Bedrock Origin and Fat Cow. Read on for all the reasons why.

Bedrock Origin

The land and the sea come together as one here at Bedrock Origin. The sister restaurant to wood-fire speciality restaurant, Bedrock Bar and Grill, and spotlights both dry-aged meats and signature steaks as well as seafood, the latter of which is inspired by the coastal locale of Sentosa that the restaurant resides in.

Bedrock Bar and Grill has been championing the World Meat Series, an annual seasonal showcase of unique, undiscovered meats sourced from across the world since 2017, so it should come as no surprise that Bedrock Origin will also be commencing a series of their own.

Aptly named the Beef & Reef series, it’ll be a quarterly showcase throughout the year that “celebrates a bounty of seafood and premium meats prepared with primal culinary techniques such as curing, dry-ageing and grilling over applewood fire.”

From L-R: Salmon Pastrami Toast, King Crab Roll, Kingfish Tartare

Grilled Octopus Tentacles, served with cauliflower puree, cauliflower rice and jamón iberico

Truffle Corn Custard topped with brown butter red prawns, tarragon and basil oil

For the first edition of the Beef & Reef menu (from S$188+) this year, expect a dazzling six-course medley of dishes from both the land and the sea that’ll leave you delightfully stuffed to the brim as you roll out the door.

For starters, you’ll be treated to a trio of Kingfish Tartare, Salmon Pastrami Toast, and King Crab Roll, but before you think these are one-bite appetisers, you’d best be taking a look at some of the pictures. The Kingfish Tartare takes cues from one the restaurant’s signature, the Kingfish Sashimi, but instead of serving it ceviche style, the raw fish is chopped and marinated in a mouthwatering blend of soy sauce, fresh lemon juice, pickled wasabi, coriander, and red chilli, before being topped with beef-fat laden, deep-fried layered Yukon potato slices.

Kyoto Tamba A5 Wagyu

Aged Turbot

Other highlights on the menu include the Aged Turbot. You can read all about why we’re declaring our devotion to this fish here, but in the meantime, this one comes dry-aged for three days before it’s lightly seasoned and kissed over on the applewood-fired grill. The taste of the sea is elevated with a dollop of kombu compound butter, and paired with some piquant semi-dried cherry tomatoes to balance out the dish.

By now you’re wondering how you could possibly fit more food in that stuffed belly, but the wait staff brings over a plate of striploin steak and you’re once again famished. Think delicate slices of grilled Kyoto Tamba A5 Wagyu striploin that melts gently on the palate, complete with some black garlic aioli and celery salt on the side to cut through the fattiness of the meat.

Round up the meal with a rich Flourless Chocolate Cake crowned with brandied cherries and you’ll be set for the night.

Bedrock Origin is located at 01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View, Palawan Ridge, 098679. The current Beef & Reef menu is available from now to 31 March 2022, everyday from except Fridays and Saturdays.

Fat Cow

Kobujime Wagyu Nigiri

Wagyu And Hotategai Tartare

Cod Milt Tempura

The 10-course Wagyu Omakase (S$320++, dinner only) at Fat Cow, however, leans more towards the prized beef.

The menu took a step back in August last year for an exclusive 10th anniversary menu, but it’s back, stronger than ever. The restaurant’s kobujime wagyu, which was first introduced in the anniversary menu, also makes a comeback for diners, but instead of being served with Botan Ebi, it now comes lying over two knobs of rice as a nigiri — one dressed with Yuzu Kosho and the other with Shoyu Koji.

Kobujime is an ancient Japanese method of curing with kombu, and isn’t unfamiliar to regulars of Japanese cuisine. What’s new, however, is using this preparation for beef instead of the usual seafood. The result? A beef dish that absorbs the umami of the seaweed to render a lusciously rich, sweet flavour that’s all sorts of incredible.

Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki

Wagyu Tataki & Seafood Tataki

Grilled Bluefin Tuna Collar topped with shredded dried kombu

Regulars will be heartened to note that the restaurant’s signature Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki remains an integral part of the omakase experience. For those who want to be in on the know, this course features an egg-like bowl that comes bearing a deliciously silky, A4 Miyazaki ribeye. The meat sits in a shallow pool of sukiyaki broth with a rich Japanese egg yolk and summer truffle for an aromatic bowl unlike any other.

Of course, you’ll also find scatterings of seafood throughout the meal to balance your palate. The Wagyu Tataki & Seafood Tataki, for instance, is a refreshing mix of greens and seared wagyu, prawns, tuna, hamachi and salmon that’s fashioned with yuzu dressing and shiso powder.

Those who prefer to go heavier on specialities from the sea can look forward to the restaurant’s refreshed Chef’s Table Omakase (S$138++ for lunch, S$280++ for dinner).

Fat Cow is located at 1 Orchard Blvd, #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, Singapore 248649.