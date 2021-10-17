6 artisanal butter brands available in Singapore to elevate your bakes with

Butter might as well be its own food category. The sheer versatility of these golden bricks is unparalleled: you can slather it onto your favourite breads for a simple snack; baste any meat with it for a rich flavour; or even turn it into a decadent sauce with an expert hand.

But not all dairy products are made equal. Some of the world’s most beloved butters stand out because of their time-honoured modes of production and dedication to sourcing milk from specific regions. This is especially important in France, where the product has to include 82 percent butterfat by law.

Using only the most indulgent artisanal butters pays off in the end though. The ingredient plays a major role in the preparation of sauces and form the backbone for classic French sauces ranging from Hollandaise and béarnaise. On the baking side of things, high-quality butter imparts a distinctive flavour, dense texture, and can enhance the flakiness of pastries.

Here, we round up a list of artisanal butter brands in Singapore that every gourmet needs to have on their radar.