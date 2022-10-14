These best Hainanese beef noodles in Singapore are the ultimate comfort food

What comes to mind when the words “beef noodles” are mentioned?

While our Vietnamese friends might conjure up a bowl of pho in their heads, and others might think of some sort of stir-fry, Singaporeans will beg to differ. For us, beef noodles refer to thick rice vermicelli (bee hoon) that’s been blanketed in a dark, unappealing bowl of gravy, before being topped with coriander and peanuts, and served with a bowl of cloudy soup on the side. Give it a good mix and you’ll find beef slices and beef balls, or even tendon and tripe for the adventurous diner within.

Not up for a heavy meal with noodles and thick gravy? Don’t fret. All of our favourite locales in Singapore also have a soup version of these hearty beef noodles that come doused in a savoury-sweet broth that’ll hit the spot every time. Read on for our favourites.

Where to find the best Hainanese beef noodles in Singapore:

