Here’s where to find the best brownies in Singapore

Brownies are just about one of the most fail-safe desserts to have, regardless of your mood or the weather.

Whether you pair it with a some extra chocolate syrup or a scoop of your favourite ice-cream, one thing’s for sure: each of these rich, fudgy squares are perfect as an indulgent treat at any time of the day.

Besides, chocolate always brightens up our day. Read on for our hitlist of where to find the best brownies in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: Lina Osorio via Unsplash)