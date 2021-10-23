Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 11 best cafés and restaurants around Bugis to visit this weekend
11 best cafés and restaurants around Bugis to visit this weekend
23 Oct 2021 09:00 AM

Jasmine Tay
Senior Writer
Bugis has made a name for being a place of many vices. In the ‘80s, the area was a buzzing nightspot full of pasar malams and bars, a place popular with the LGBT community and tourists alike.

Today, it hosts a different kind of vice. Whitewashed streets are filled with shopping malls and shops. At night, streets lock up for crowds of diners looking for steamboat dinners and drinks. 

With plenty of hotel staycation opportunities (whether it’s at the history-filled Raffles Hotel or swanky JW Marriott) and a wide range of activities all around, there’s even more reason to visit the bustling enclave. I

f you’re in the vicinity this weekend, take some time to explore the neighbourhood and you’ll find a broad range of cafes and restaurants, ranging from casual to fine-dining. Here’s where to grab a bite at this weekend. 

Best cafes and restaurants around Bugis to dine at:

Artichoke
1
Artichoke

Bjorn Shen’s Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant is dude-food heaven. Familiar dishes like shawarma, hummus and falafel are re-interpreted in unexpected ways. Take for example the cuttlefish shawarma which comes with a rich dressing of chicken fat and hummus comes spiked with miso and skhug hot sauce. A popular spot for after-work drinks with fried chicken wings and lazy brunches over the weekend.

Artichoke
Address
161 Middle Road, Singapore 188978
Phone
+65 6336 6949
Find out more
Ash & Elm
2
Ash & Elm

InterContinental Singapore’s Ash & Elm is a semi-buffet restaurant by day and European brasserie by night. The restaurant’s extensive selection of cheese and charcuterie is worth checking out. Premium meats and wood-fired pizzas are highlights on the menu.

Update: Ash & Elm is temporarily closed.
Ash & Elm
Address
80 Middle Rd, InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966
Phone
+65 6338 7600
Find out more
Atlas
3
Atlas

Atlas is a lounge and cocktail bar that revels in the building’s Art Deco glamour. Besides the mesmerising interiors, Atlas has one of the largest collections of gin in the world. The bar also offers modern European cuisine and languid afternoon teas to go with cocktails.

Atlas
Address
600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778
Phone
+65 6396 4466
Make a reservation
Chikuyotei
4
Chikuyotei

Chikuyotei has been around for a while but continues to put out quality fine-dining Japanese kaiseki fare. The menu features a long list of items — from sashimi to hot pot. Yet, the restaurant is most popular for its unadon. The unagi is prepared in two different ways: simply grilled for more bite or steamed and grilled for softer flesh.

Chikuyotei
Address
80 Middle Rd, #01-01 InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966
Phone
+65 6825 1064
Find out more
Idlewild
5
Idlewild

Idlewild is InterContinental’s latest retro-luxe cocktail bar inspired by the golden age of travel. The bar, led by Andy Griffiths, offers a menu of drinks inspired by cities along the Transatlantic Route. There’s also a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ featuring rare, vintage spirits from around the world. Expect live jazz performances at night.

Read our review here.

Idlewild
Address
80 Middle Road, Intercontinental Singapore, Singapore 188966
Phone
+65 6825 1045
Find out more
Garibaldi
6
Garibaldi

The one-Michelin-starred restaurant is a popular spot for Italian fine-dining. Chef Roberto Galetti serves up modern interpretations of traditional recipes, prepared with ingredients imported from Italy. The wine list here is worth checking out too.

Garibaldi
Address
36 Purvis Street, Singapore 188613
Phone
+65 6837 1468
Find out more
Gunther’s
7
Gunther’s

Just next door is French fine-dining outfit, Gunther’s. Chef Gunther Hubrechsen, who has trained with renowned names like chef Alain Passard, introduces modern French cuisine with a focus on natural flavours of fresh, seasonal ingredients. Must-tries here include angel hair pasta with caviar and roasted suckling pig with hibiscus sauce.

Gunther’s
Address
1 Beach Road, Raffles Hotel Singapore, Singapore 189673
Phone
+65 6337 1886
Book here
La Dame de Pic
8
La Dame de Pic
Renowned French chef Anne-Sophie Pic makes her Asian debut of Le Dame de Pic at Raffles Hotel. The fine-dining French restaurant sees a more ‘feminine approach’ to interiors and cuisine. Expect to find local ingredients and influences peppered around the menu.
Read our review here.
La Dame de Pic
Address
1 Beach Road, Raffles Hotel Singapore, Singapore 189673
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6337 1886
Make a reservation
Madame Fan
9
Madame Fan

This ornate restaurant is Hong Kong-based restaurateur Alan Yau’s first Singapore venture. Madame Fan offers contemporary Chinese food, with items such as its signature wok-fried crispy duck, jasmine tea-smoked ribs and white pepper crabs. Dim sum is also a must-have here.

Madame Fan
Address
The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6818 1921
Make a reservation
Man Fu Yuan
10
Man Fu Yuan

For more traditional Chinese fine-dining, head over to Man Fu Yuan. Dim sum is a popular affair at this Cantonese restaurant, which sees a range of modern and classic bites. Besides live seafood, the restaurant offers some truly luxurious dishes such as Duroc pork char siew and crab bisque with bird’s nest.

Man Fu Yuan
Address
80 Middle Rd, InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6825 1008
Make a reservation
Salted and Hung
11
Salted and Hung

Salted and Hung is a modern Australian restaurant championing nose-to-tail dining. Chef Drew Nocente has introduced cured sausages, charcuteries and unusual offerings like deep-fried tripe to drive home the philosophy. The menu now also goes for a more sustainable approach, using everything from prawn shells to bone for dishes. Find out more here.

Salted and Hung
Address
12 Purvis Street, Singapore 188591
Website
Website here
Phone
+65 6358 3130
Find out more
Best Restaurants neighbourhood guide best cafes bugis
Jasmine Tay
Senior Writer
Jasmine Tay is the dining, culture and jewellery writer. She makes fine silver jewellery and causes mini-explosions in the kitchen when she can't afford fancy dinners. Sometimes she tells people what she thinks about art, and binges on the music of Danzig when they don’t agree.
Dining Culture Jewellery

