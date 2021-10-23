11 best cafés and restaurants around Bugis to visit this weekend

Bugis has made a name for being a place of many vices. In the ‘80s, the area was a buzzing nightspot full of pasar malams and bars, a place popular with the LGBT community and tourists alike.

Today, it hosts a different kind of vice. Whitewashed streets are filled with shopping malls and shops. At night, streets lock up for crowds of diners looking for steamboat dinners and drinks.

With plenty of hotel staycation opportunities (whether it’s at the history-filled Raffles Hotel or swanky JW Marriott) and a wide range of activities all around, there’s even more reason to visit the bustling enclave. I

f you’re in the vicinity this weekend, take some time to explore the neighbourhood and you’ll find a broad range of cafes and restaurants, ranging from casual to fine-dining. Here’s where to grab a bite at this weekend.

Best cafes and restaurants around Bugis to dine at: