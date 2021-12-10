7 best restaurants in Ann Siang Hill to dine at this weekend

Tucked away from bustling Telok Ayer is Ann Siang Hill: a peaceful enclave by day and a popular drinking hole by night.
Some of Singapore’s best, like Junior the Pocket Bar can also be found in the many historic shophouses lining the road. But besides bars, this lively nightlife spot also has some worthy eats in its midst.
Ann Siang Hill has been a breeding ground for innovative restaurants in the early days of Singapore’s modern dining scene. Now, the enclave has been welcoming a couple of new eateries as fresh developments are popping up. Whether it’s for a relaxing lunch or post-drinks supper, these restaurants have got you covered.
(Hero and featured image: PS Cafe)
7 best restaurants at Ann Siang Hill to feast at:
Blue Label Pizza at Ann Siang House is a popular evening hangout with great pizzas and drinks. The restaurant offers stone-fired pies with gourmet toppings like clams with bacon bits or Hokkaido octopus with chorizo ragu. Takeaways are available, but we highly recommend eating at the restaurant (nobody likes a soggy pizza). The buffalo wings and fries are worth going for.
This Italian-Japanese bistro had been a popular fixture at Marina Bay Sands. Now, it has taken over a shophouse serving up elegant dishes and cocktails. The ala carte menu offers casual antipasti and mains. Take up the set menus, which offer more indulgent creations featuring seasonal ingredients imported from Japan.
Lolla is one of the first restaurants to introduce small-plate dining to Singapore and continues to put out excellent Mediterranean-inspired dishes. One of the most iconic bites to have here is the indulgent sea urchin pudding made with squid ink and topped with lobes and lobes of uni. The wine list here is also worth checking out.
The humble little outfit is chefs Maria Sevillano’s and Edward Esmer’s way of slipping a bit of Spanish culture in Singapore. The bar is dedicated to traditional Spanish tapas, paellas and wines. What’s worth checking out here as well is the Jamon Bar with features a range of famous Spanish hams.
The Coconut Club is born from a passion (and perhaps, even an obsession) for the perfect nasi lemak and cendol dessert. Every small detail in these dishes is taken into consideration. The kitchen hand-juices quality coconuts from Selangor for their rice and sources premium ikan bilis from Pangkor Island. All the effort spent is worthwhile too: The Coconut Club often sees long queues of regulars and has been acknowledged on the Bib Gourmand list in 2018.
PS Cafe needs little introduction; now a permanent fixture amongst avid brunch goers, the Ann Siang outlet offers the same good food, wine list, and parmesan-topped mountain of fries as the other outlets. You’ll find it a lovely place to escape from the midday sun in the afternoon, but head over at night for a vastly different (read: romantic) atmosphere. You won’t go wrong with a helping of the double chocolate blackout cake or sticky date pudding either.
Meat lovers should head to Yen Yakiniku, where trained chefs have been known to grill your choice of cuts a la minute upon order, right in front of you. Beef lovers will enjoy the Japanese Wagyu Ox Tongue and Wagyu Oyster Blade, although other options such as pork jowl and sashimi-grade Hokkaido scallops are also available here. Be sure to come hungry.