7 best restaurants in Ann Siang Hill to dine at this weekend

Tucked away from bustling Telok Ayer is Ann Siang Hill: a peaceful enclave by day and a popular drinking hole by night.

Some of Singapore’s best, like Junior the Pocket Bar can also be found in the many historic shophouses lining the road. But besides bars, this lively nightlife spot also has some worthy eats in its midst.

Ann Siang Hill has been a breeding ground for innovative restaurants in the early days of Singapore’s modern dining scene. Now, the enclave has been welcoming a couple of new eateries as fresh developments are popping up. Whether it’s for a relaxing lunch or post-drinks supper, these restaurants have got you covered.

(Hero and featured image: PS Cafe)

7 best restaurants at Ann Siang Hill to feast at: