These are the best cafés and restaurants in Changi to explore this weekend

Changi is so much more than our world-class airport.
Yes, Jewel Changi Airport may be home to tons of cool cafes and restaurants, but behind the glitzy facade of its name lies pockets of Singapore’s past.
The neighbourhood is home to the now-defunct old Changi Hospital, a hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts, and its grounds also host Singapore’s largest prison, which used to be headquarters for the Kempeitai and a prisoner-of-war camp during the Japanese Occupation in World War II.
At such a far-flung locale, you might be fretting over your dining options. After all, how good can the food be if there’s seemingly nothing but jungle and the beach?
This is where you’re wrong — diners, especially those who live in the east, love travelling to this part of town for the food, laidback vibes and unmistakable beach breeze.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best cafés and restaurants in Changi to keep your hunger pangs at bay while you explore the area.
(Hero and featured image credit: YANG YANG on Unsplash )
Chock Full Of Beans is a casual cafe in the Changi area that’s great for brunch. Their most noteworthy items on the menu include a scrumptious egg benedict and a hearty big breakfast that’s bound to feed the most hungry of guests. Yet, that’s not what Chock Full Of Beans is known for. Many diners flock here for their intricate, Instagram-worthy latte art. Here’s a pro tip: request for the 3D latte art option if you have a bit more time to spare for that perfect photo opportunity.
Despite its remote location, diners have been swarming to The Coastal Settlement since 2011 for their mouthwatering dishes. Here, you’ll find flavoursome plates of elevated Asian cuisine like the Wagyu Hor Fun and classic diner fare like the Fish and Chips, all of which come in generous portions. What sets The Coastal Settlement apart from other establishments has to be its surroundings: think tons of fresh air, cosy alfresco tables amongst verdant greenery and sneak peeks of the sea while you’re having your meal.
(Image credit: @thecoastalsettlement via Instagram)
Changi isn’t just a great location for brunch, they’re home to boozy spots like Little Island Brewing Co too. Besides serving casual western fare, the restaurant-microbrewery is also known for their fresh, locally-brewed craft beers. The Stars & Bars, for instance, is a lovely IPA that’s full of fruity hop flavour with a hint of sweet caramel malt, while White Light is a Bavarian-styled cloudy wheat beer complete with aromas of bananas and cloves. All beers are on served on a rotational basis, so be sure to check in with their staff before you place your orders.
(Image credit: @littleislandbrew via Instagram)
What’s a trip to the Changi area without some Nasi Lemak at Changi Village? The hawker centre is home to many stalls selling the dish, but we’re championing the one at Mizzy Corner on this list. Their rendition sees unpretentious plates of aromatic, fluffy, coconut basmati rice that’s elevated with a healthy dose of sweet chilli on the side. Top that with some otah, begedil or fried chicken and you’ll be set for the day.
(Image credit: @fooddrifter via Instagram)
If you’re hankering for a spot of dim sum around the area, look no further and head to Yum Cha Changi. Here, you’ll find a neat range of dishes, ranging from classics like the Fish Roe Siew Mai to more innovative items like the Squid Ink Dumplings.
(Image credit: @imdesmondoteo via Instagram)
If you’re hankering for good waffles and ice cream, look no further than A Spoonful of Sugar. The cafe serves up two options: Thick and Fluffy or Thin and Crispy, so you’ll be guaranteed a good time whichever your preferences are. A scoop of ice cream is obligatory here, choose from flavours that range from the Earl Grey Rose or the ever popular Sea Salt Malt.
(Image credit: @aspoonfulofsugar_sg via Instagram)