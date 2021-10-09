These are the best cafés and restaurants in Changi to explore this weekend

Changi is so much more than our world-class airport.

Yes, Jewel Changi Airport may be home to tons of cool cafes and restaurants, but behind the glitzy facade of its name lies pockets of Singapore’s past.

The neighbourhood is home to the now-defunct old Changi Hospital, a hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts, and its grounds also host Singapore’s largest prison, which used to be headquarters for the Kempeitai and a prisoner-of-war camp during the Japanese Occupation in World War II.

(Image credit: YANG YANG on Unsplash)

At such a far-flung locale, you might be fretting over your dining options. After all, how good can the food be if there’s seemingly nothing but jungle and the beach?

This is where you’re wrong — diners, especially those who live in the east, love travelling to this part of town for the food, laidback vibes and unmistakable beach breeze.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best cafés and restaurants in Changi to keep your hunger pangs at bay while you explore the area.

(Hero and featured image credit: YANG YANG on Unsplash )