Holland Village is always buzzing with activity, mostly because it boasts one of the best selections of cafés and restaurants on the island.

It’s one of few central locations in Singapore where you can get everything done: you have the convenience of every bank at your fingertips, there’s a dog groomer’s, and even a selection of grocers to get your shopping for the week sorted at.

Looking for a leisurely stroll around some beautiful art galleries and artisanal shops? Holland Village’s got that too. This, coupled with a whole host of restaurants, makes the quaint neighbourhood truly one of the best places to be.

If you find the main Holland Village area a little too crowded for your taste, dart over to Chip Bee Gardens, a leafy residential area just across the road. The dreamy enclave is also home to gourmet cafés that are worth a visit as well.

From charming Italian joints to casual dessert establishments, read on for the full list of dining options in the area for your perusal.

8 best cafés and restaurants at Holland Village to stop by at this weekend: