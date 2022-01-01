Where to eat in Joo Chiat, a heritage gem in eastern Singapore

The saying, “east side, best side,” may be a contestable one for many Singaporeans, but one can’t deny the fact that the east of our compact city is home to pockets where good food reigns.

One such neighbourhood is Joo Chiat, a heritage hub parked near East Coast and Katong, which the Peranakans and Eurasians called home in the 20th century.

The former coconut plantation may be a shadow of its former self, thanks to gentrification, but the shophouses that line that area still offer a feast for the eyes to explore.

The feasting isn’t merely visual, because Joo Chiat is a known foodie destination where a variety of cuisines can be unearthed amidst its narrow streets. From Michelin Guide-approved destinations to new-generation cafés, we whittle down some of our favourite dining haunts in this guide on where to eat in Joo Chiat.

Read on for the 6 best cafés and restaurants in Joo Chiat to visit: