7 best cafes to check out in Sengkang, Seletar, and Punggol, from brunch to gelato

With more connections and younger residents, Singapore’s northeast is gradually undergoing a renaissance. These six cafes in Sengkang, Seletar, and Punggol are a reflection of that, plus one that remains resolutely traditional.

Around Seletar Airport, a number of the black and white colonial bungalows have been repurposed for dining concepts, many of them pet friendly. Chow Cute is a one-stop shop for your dog’s grooming needs and your brunch habits, and Wildseed brings gourmet ingredients to kaya toast and pizzas. Then make sure your seat back and tray table is in the upright position as Hangar66 readies you for landing at their aviation-themed cafe.

In Sengkang’s west, The Apricus offers a portal into Australian cafe culture with an all-day brunch menu and specialty coffee, while P12 Coffee Shop keeps it real with old school pastries. Not far north in Punggol is Sugartown’s premium scoops of gelato, as Whisk & Paddle entices with their spacious veranda.

7 cafes to check out in Sengkang, Seletar, and Punggol

(Hero and featured images credit: The Apricus Coffee & Food Co. / Facebook)