8 best brunch spots in Thomson to visit this weekend

Singaporean cafés have grown from simple spaces offering a humble selection of pastries and drinks to full-fledged establishments that boast hearty meals (think anything from pasta to waffles) and freshly-made artisanal coffee.
Those in the Thomson area are no exception and today boast sleek interiors and specialty dishes to draw crowds in. The area might be best known for the ‘iconic’ Thomson Plaza, but there’s plenty more to be discovered in the neighbourhood, especially if you’re seeking stellar brunch and coffee places to while the afternoon away at.
Read on for our guide to the neighbourhood’s most beloved eateries — perfect for when you’re around just to grab a cuppa or looking to grab a bite.
(Hero and featured image credit: Columbus Coffee)
8 best cafés in Thomson you have to visit this weekend:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
Previously known as Pacamara, Knockhouse Cafe now serves its own range of local flavour coffee beans alongside a revamped food menu. The stylish café in the heart of Upper Thomson boasts lots of natural light and long communal-style tables, and offers an extensive brunch menu from 9am to 5pm, with dishes such as Steak & Egg, Duck Confit Hash, Seafood Croquette, and Mushroom on Toast.
(Image credit: @knockhousecafe)
2 /8
One Man Coffee has garnered a loyal following for artisanal coffee. Here, each barista crafts only one drink for a customer at a time — upholding the traditional idea that an espresso should be brewed on the spot for an individual. The café also offers a selection of pastries and all-day brunch dishes, such as smashed avocado on sourdough, and French toast topped with caramelised banana.
(Image credit: @onemancoffee)
3 /8
Columbus Coffee Co. was established by the team behind Atlas Coffeehouse in Bukit Timah and Lunar Coffee Brewers downtown. Choose between the eatery’s two signature espresso blends Atlas and Nautica, which consist of beans sourced from the renowned Two Degrees North Coffee Co. Typical café dishes such as buttermilk fried chicken, buttermilk waffles, and white wine mushrooms on sourdough accompany the brand’s famous selection of cold brews .
4 /8
Habitat Coffee is a stalwart of Upper Thomson’s bustling café scene, having been around since 2011. The eatery roasts its coffee beans locally once a week and serves two shots of espresso with each brew. Over the years, the eatery has evolved to offer breakfast dishes, Asian-inspired pastas, and grain bowls, making it the perfect place for a weekend brunch date.
5 /8
Thrive offers a selection of acai bowls and wholesome snacks that are perfect for those moving towards a plant-based diet. The brand is dedicated to using only quality acai free of any artificial sweeteners and strives for sustainability by using 100 percent biodegradable cups. Topped with fresh fruit, superfoods, honey and various nut butters, these nutritious bowls are bound to satisfy any dessert craving.
(Image credit: @_2girls1plate_)
6 /8
Head to Craftsmen if you’re serious about getting your daily cuppa. The brand proudly sources its single origin beans from countries such as Brazil, Honduras and Kenya and boasts a notable selection of classic and dessert-style coffees (a Baileys latte, anyone?). The café’s offerings from the v-60 coffee dripper and French press are bound to please even the most discerning drinkers.
(Image credit: @craftsmenspecialtycoffee)
7 /8
If you’re craving pasta that’s affordable and tasty, head straight to PocoLoco. This under-the-radar gem in the Upper Thomson neighbourhood uses only quality Italian-sourced ingredients in their dishes, and you won’t be disappointed if you order the Canelloni Ripiene De Angelo or Fegato D’oca. Those who feel adventurous can opt for the establishment’s Japanese-inspired Mentaiko or Uni pasta. Using ingredients from Chubu and Hokkaido respectively, the dishes are a delightful twist to classic Italian pasta.
(Image credit: @explodingbelly)
8 /8
You’ll know Belo Cafe for its selection of pastries, cakes, and wholesome savoury menu, but the establishment is also a dream for waffle lovers. Here, best-selling flavours include Thai Milk Tea Ice Cream and Horffles, a vanilla-based waffle topped with Horlicks ice cream, powder, and sauce. If you’re feeling fancy, hit up the Waffle Isaphan, a rose-scented waffle that’s accompanied by rose and lychee sorbet, pureed lychees and macarons.
(Image credit: @belo_sg)