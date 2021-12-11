8 best brunch spots in Thomson to visit this weekend

Singaporean cafés have grown from simple spaces offering a humble selection of pastries and drinks to full-fledged establishments that boast hearty meals (think anything from pasta to waffles) and freshly-made artisanal coffee.

Those in the Thomson area are no exception and today boast sleek interiors and specialty dishes to draw crowds in. The area might be best known for the ‘iconic’ Thomson Plaza, but there’s plenty more to be discovered in the neighbourhood, especially if you’re seeking stellar brunch and coffee places to while the afternoon away at.

Read on for our guide to the neighbourhood’s most beloved eateries — perfect for when you’re around just to grab a cuppa or looking to grab a bite.

(Hero and featured image credit: Columbus Coffee)

8 best cafés in Thomson you have to visit this weekend: