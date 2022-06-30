5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit on your next trip

The last few years have seen the Johor Bahru name grow tremendously, especially when it comes to its casual fine dining restaurants.
Seeing as we’ve already covered up north, we figured it’s time to head down south. We already know that Johor Bahru is a haven for food with its plethora of restaurants; its cafe culture, in particular, is already a prominent fixture in the city. JB is also known for its cocktail bars, many of which are already popular on its own accord.
Being just a stone’s throw away from Singapore, you can see that JB is steadily becoming a massive commercial hub. It’s attracting a lot more tourists and visitors, which results in more and more businesses opening up to meet with the demand. If you ever decide to spend a few days in JB, be sure to check out these casual fine dining restaurants we’ve listed below.
5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit
Known as JB’s first authentic Texas barbecue smokehouse, Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier is all about bringing good food and art together. The restaurant itself is beautifully decorated with exquisite displays of artworks and crafts. It also offers a diverse menu with a brunch option as well. Be sure to call the number below to make a reservation.
Spice Grill at Puteri Harbour serves up authentic North Indian cuisine with a fusion twist. Given its location along the harbour, you’ll also be looking directly into Singapore. It also offers a wide selection of steaks and seafood, most notably its Wagyu cuts. Be sure to call the number below for reservations and visit their social media pages for more info.
The in-house restaurant for DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, Tosca serves up authentic Italian cuisine served with a contemporary flair during both lunch and dinner services. It has an extensive antipasto table as well as wood-fired specialities, bringing true Italian elements into its cooking. To sweeten the deal, Tosca is located on the 13th floor of the hotel, overlooking the Straits of Johor.
If you’re looking for an authentic omakase kaiseki experience, head over to Kisho Japanese Restaurant. Its ingredients are flown in directly from Japan two to three times a week while its chefs are currently being mentored by a two-Michelin-starred chef in Japan. Be sure to contact them with the number provided below to make a reservation.
It’s not hard to find good southern European food when you have the Sweetwater Mediterranean Bar & Grill in Serampang, JB. Its menu offers a huge variety of meals, ranging from pasta to pizza, paella, steak, and other mains as well.
