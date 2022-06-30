5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit on your next trip

The last few years have seen the Johor Bahru name grow tremendously, especially when it comes to its casual fine dining restaurants.

Seeing as we’ve already covered up north, we figured it’s time to head down south. We already know that Johor Bahru is a haven for food with its plethora of restaurants; its cafe culture, in particular, is already a prominent fixture in the city. JB is also known for its cocktail bars, many of which are already popular on its own accord.

Being just a stone’s throw away from Singapore, you can see that JB is steadily becoming a massive commercial hub. It’s attracting a lot more tourists and visitors, which results in more and more businesses opening up to meet with the demand. If you ever decide to spend a few days in JB, be sure to check out these casual fine dining restaurants we’ve listed below.

(Featured and hero image credit: Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier)



5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit