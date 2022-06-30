Lifestyle Asia
5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit on your next trip
30 Jun 2022

5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit on your next trip

Wi-Liam Teh
Senior Writer
5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit on your next trip
5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit on your next trip

The last few years have seen the Johor Bahru name grow tremendously, especially when it comes to its casual fine dining restaurants.

Seeing as we’ve already covered up north, we figured it’s time to head down south. We already know that Johor Bahru is a haven for food with its plethora of restaurants; its cafe culture, in particular, is already a prominent fixture in the city. JB is also known for its cocktail bars, many of which are already popular on its own accord.

Being just a stone’s throw away from Singapore, you can see that JB is steadily becoming a massive commercial hub. It’s attracting a lot more tourists and visitors, which results in more and more businesses opening up to meet with the demand. If you ever decide to spend a few days in JB, be sure to check out these casual fine dining restaurants we’ve listed below.

(Featured and hero image credit: Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier)

5 best casual fine dining restaurants in Johor Bahru to visit

Jump To / Table of Contents

Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier

1 /5

Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier

Known as JB’s first authentic Texas barbecue smokehouse, Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier is all about bringing good food and art together. The restaurant itself is beautifully decorated with exquisite displays of artworks and crafts. It also offers a diverse menu with a brunch option as well. Be sure to call the number below to make a reservation.

(Image credit: Rowan & Parsley Food Atelier) 

Address
17, Jalan Cenderai 20, Taman Perindustrian Kota Puteri, 81750 Masai, Johor
Phone
+6012-7275717
Website here
Spice Grill

2 /5

Spice Grill

Spice Grill at Puteri Harbour serves up authentic North Indian cuisine with a fusion twist. Given its location along the harbour, you’ll also be looking directly into Singapore. It also offers a wide selection of steaks and seafood, most notably its Wagyu cuts. Be sure to call the number below for reservations and visit their social media pages for more info.

(Image credit: Spice Grill)

Address
Little Red Cube, Persiaran Puteri Selatan, Puteri Harbour, 81300 Nusajaya, Johor
Phone
+607-5096644
Website here
Tosca Italian Trattoria

3 /5

Tosca Italian Trattoria

The in-house restaurant for DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, Tosca serves up authentic Italian cuisine served with a contemporary flair during both lunch and dinner services. It has an extensive antipasto table as well as wood-fired specialities, bringing true Italian elements into its cooking. To sweeten the deal, Tosca is located on the 13th floor of the hotel, overlooking the Straits of Johor.

(Image credit: DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru)

Address
12, Jalan Ngee Heng, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor
Phone
+607-2686868
Website here
Kisho Japanese Restaurant

4 /5

Kisho Japanese Restaurant

If you’re looking for an authentic omakase kaiseki experience, head over to Kisho Japanese Restaurant. Its ingredients are flown in directly from Japan two to three times a week while its chefs are currently being mentored by a two-Michelin-starred chef in Japan. Be sure to contact them with the number provided below to make a reservation.

(Image credit: Kisho Japanese Restaurant)

Address
59, Jalan Perang, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor
Phone
+607-3352312
Website hre
Sweetwater Mediterranean Bar & Grill

5 /5

Sweetwater Mediterranean Bar & Grill

It’s not hard to find good southern European food when you have the Sweetwater Mediterranean Bar & Grill in Serampang, JB. Its menu offers a huge variety of meals, ranging from pasta to pizza, paella, steak, and other mains as well.

(Image credit: @chef.delight)

Address
116, Jalan Serampang, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor
Phone
+60 7-331 4349
Website here
Malaysia Dining Johor Bahru Cafes JB fine dining cafes
Wi-Liam Teh
Senior Writer
Wi-Liam is a geek at heart with a penchant for tattoos. Never without a drink in hand (preferably whisky, gin, or Guinness), he is also a writer by day and a keyboard warrior by night. On his day off, he masquerades as a streetwear and sneakerhead enthusiast while his bank account says otherwise.
