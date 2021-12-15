Beat the tropical heat with the best chendol in Singapore

Singapore’s blazing, eternal summer is hard to beat, unless you have a cold treat in hand of course. In the enduring heat, we’re going for the OG icy dessert: chendol.
Chendol, or cendol as it’s originally written, can be considered Southeast Asia’s humble cousin to the trendy Korean bingsu, but instead of a mountain of shaved ice topped with chocolate and fruits, it features a medley of green rice flour jelly, coconut milk and Gula Melaka.
These days, the best chendol in Singapore often also includes a generous topping of red bean paste and sweet corn, coupled with the occasional attap seed hidden at the bottom of the fragrant, invigorating bowl. You can even get a dollop of durian paste for an additional fee, which we are always up for.
Below, 6 stalls that offers the best chendol in Singapore:
(Hero and featured image credit: The Coconut Club)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Yatkayan (which means a whole family in Cantonese) Dessert opened at the end of 2019 as a way of bonding older family members of the Tang household together. The humble locale feels very much like a blast from the past, complete with a menu of old-school favourites like the Walnut Paste, Black Sesame Paste and of course, Chendol. All the ingredients in the icy bowl is prepared from scratch, and you can even get an elevated version topped with homemade Orh Nee too.
(Image credot: @ffatfuckk via Instagram)
2 /6
S$1.50 for a bowl of chendol? Count us in. Nyonya Chendol has four items on the menu. If you’re not too fussy, get the original chendol, crafted with a packed ice ball drenched in fresh, creamy coconut milk, a scoop of sticky, aromatic Gula Melaka and a generous sprinkling of green rice-flour jelly.
(Image credit: @fred.and.chloe via Instagram)
3 /6
Old Amoy Chendol really sets the standard for some of the best tasting chendol around, period. Each item of the dish is tediously prepared by hand here, including making their own cold pressed coconut milk daily. That, coupled with a beautifully fragrant paste of charcoal-cooked Japanese adzuki beans and a thick, pure gula melaka drizzle, and we’re salivating at the thought already.
(Image credit: @mrdidijiak via Instagram)
4 /6
This isn’t your usual chendol, with all its mixed rust-coloured beans and green glory. Here at Chowzan Dessert, you’ll find a mound of shaved ice topped with white coconut strips and a milder red bean concoction, best enjoyed with an additional ball of durian paste on top.
(Image credit: @yyw via Instagram)
5 /6
Tucked in a little corner on the fourth floor of Beauty World Centre, Ye Tang Chendol serves up quality chendol bowls without any of the bells and whistles. Fresh coconut milk, fluffy ice, supremely thick Gula Melaka and aromatic pandan jelly — we’d say it doesn’t get better than this. Unless you’re a durian fanatic of course, because the durian version comes with a generous dollop of pungent flesh that’s sure to satisfy.
(Image credit: @tasteofmoment via Instagram)
6 /6
We love heading to The Coconut Club for some of the most lemak nasi lemak around, but we’re not leaving before we down a bowl of their chendol. Here, the shaved ice sees the classic mix of mung bean jellies, palm sugar, fresh coconut milk and evaporated milk. Don’t forget to add an additional S$2 for some seriously addictive adzuki red beans.
(Image credit: @leonkevin via Instagram)