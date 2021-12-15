Beat the tropical heat with the best chendol in Singapore

Singapore’s blazing, eternal summer is hard to beat, unless you have a cold treat in hand of course. In the enduring heat, we’re going for the OG icy dessert: chendol.

Chendol, or cendol as it’s originally written, can be considered Southeast Asia’s humble cousin to the trendy Korean bingsu, but instead of a mountain of shaved ice topped with chocolate and fruits, it features a medley of green rice flour jelly, coconut milk and Gula Melaka.

These days, chendol often also includes a generous topping of red bean paste and sweet corn, coupled with the occasional attap seed hidden at the bottom of the fragrant, invigorating bowl. You can even get a dollop of durian paste for an additional fee, which we are always up for.

Here’s where to find the best chendol in Singapore

(Hero and featured image credit:@julianamh1 via Instagram)