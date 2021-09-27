6 restaurants serving up the best chicken and waffles in Singapore

Whether it’s wine and cheese, bacon and eggs, or peanut butter and jelly, there are some things that are undeniably best had together — and that includes fried chicken and waffles.
We don’t know where to pinpoint its appeal either. Maybe it’s the ultimate best of both worlds for diners who seek both a sweet, hearty breakfast and a savoury lunch option, or perhaps it’s how a guilty pleasure like crispy fried chicken can elevate a fluffy waffle. We think it’s a combination of all that, not to mention that generous serving of sauce, that tie the entire dish together.
As simple as it sounds, it can be hard to find well-executed versions of the southern dish here; many end up too dry, too oily or far too bland.
In light of that, we’ve rounded six spots in Singapore that serve up the best chicken and waffles in Singapore. From an authentic version at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar to a prata reinterpretation at Firangi Superstar, read on for the full list of calorie-worthy options.
There’s no doubt that Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is the first place most Singaporeans think of when it comes to a dependable serving of chicken and waffles. The 100-year-old family fried chicken recipe is deliciously crispy and tender, and is served with cheddar cheese waffles and spiced watermelon cubes to cut through the grease. While we’ll gladly have it on its own, the honey hot sauce and bourbon maple syrup does add beautiful layers of flavours to the dish, so you’ll never get bored with these classic here.
The Chicken and Waffles from C Cafe are plated with a fluffy waffle, a blob of French butter and a crispy fried chicken thigh before it’s drizzled with a sticky-sweet maple syrup. Be sure to order a glass of iced latte with the gorgeously golden dish to set the scene for an Instagrammable weekend brunch.
We might be cheating a little with the Prata Waffle??? from Firangi Superstar, but we promise the taste will be more than enough to make up for it. Think a Madras-style chicken that’s been marinated in a blend of ingredients like ginger and garlic paste, yoghurt, garam masala, turmeric and curry leaves before it’s deep-fried to perfection, then served with a pour of aromatic butter chicken sauce and jaggery syrup. The waffle in question is actually prata dough that’s been pressed in the waffle machine, and serves as the perfect vessel to pick up all that gorgeous meat and sauce. Not convinced? Read our full review here.
The honey butter craze might have already died down, but it’s safe to say that it opened up a world of flavour combinations we wouldn’t have thought of otherwise. At Kong Cafe, the Honey Butter Waffle comes with deep-fried wings for a dish that toes the line between sweet and salty, both of which are further layered with hints of rich butter and aromatic garlic that serves to highlight the fluffy and crispy waffles.
If you didn’t already know, Citrus By The Pool is a secret joint hidden in Woodlands Swimming Complex that serves delicious halal dishes. While the Tom Yum Seafood Pasta is a favourite amongst regulars here, you’ll also find that many can’t resist coming back for the Fried Chicken and Waffle, crafted with super succulent chicken chunks and crowned atop a spongey waffle, before being drizzled with a tangy homemade citrus syrup.
We didn’t think we’d find the all-American dish at a modern day osteria, but Caffe Cicheti never fails to surprise. The perfect brunch can be had here with a two-hour, free flow serving of beer, wine, Spritz, Sangria and Highball, but the highlight here is really the Waffle. Think a breaded and double-fried chicken thigh (aka incredibly crispy and juicy all at once), and a sweet serving of buttermilk waffles.