The Lion City might as well be synonymous with chicken rice, although calling it our national food inspires our Malaysian neighbours to debate this issue ardently online.

Us Singaporeans are nothing short of an opinionated bunch, and everyone seems to have specific preferences when it comes to the the best chicken rice in Singapore.

A number of nuanced factors play into individuals pledging loyalty to a particular store. Everything from the dish’s style (choose between steamed, roast, and soya sauce chicken); the fragrant greasiness of the rice; the silky texture of the meat and skin that’s achieved by gingerly poaching the bird; and even the sweet-savoury flavours of the accompanying sauces and chilli can inspire the most fervent discussions.

Read on for our list of the best chicken rice in Singapore.