A local’s directory to the best chilli crabs in Singapore

Without fail, any celebrity who comes into Singapore will mention three dishes they want to try here: kaya toast, chicken rice and the famed chilli crab.

The dish was first created in the 1950s by Madam Cher Yam Tian, who made a stir-fried crab dish with bottled chilli sauce. The rest, as they say, is history.

As the years went by, variations of the dish were created. Some like it spicier, sweeter, or even with a stronger tomato flavour. Whichever it is, chilli crab has become an iconic dish representative of Singapore and can be found at any local seafood joint, but not every chilli crab is made equal.

We sussed out our favourite spots for plates of this spicy seafood dish that will not disappoint.