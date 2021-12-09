12 best deliveries and takeaways for Christmas parties at home this year

There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal to show love for your friends and family this Christmas 2021.
If you find joy in the kitchen prepping for a delectable dinner, you have our sincerest salute. But there is no shame in shaking off the weight (and stress) of cooking and getting an entire pre-made feast delivered to your door, especially if you are hosting multiple groups on different days.
These festive offers from Singapore’s hotels and restaurants will fill your dining table with everything from the classics to newfangled creations, and minus the clean-up, so you get extra time in great company, whoever and whichever they may be. Below, you’ll find an extensive list of the best Christmas 2021 deliveries and takeaways in Singapore to choose from.
Now all you have left to do is set the dates, decide on a menu, and submit your orders. Oh, and be prepared to host the best party of the festive season.
(Main and featured image: Jeffrey’s Christmas Kitchen)
12 best deliveries and takeaways in Singapore for your Christmas 2021 parties:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Need to put together a feast fast? Jeffrey’s got you. The specialty store offers same-day delivery — even within an hour — and just enough choices for a classic Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner at $10 per pax, so you won’t be too overwhelmed with options and prices.
Build your own feast with its array of selections like roasted free-range turkeys (delivered hot or chilled), Iberico ham, baby back ribs, sausages, as well as salads and log cakes for a complete meal. Or choose one of its value bundles and enjoy more than 20 per cent off on roast turkeys. To ensure freshness, meats are airflow daily and prepared by hand just before delivery. Should your order be delayed by more than an hour, you’ll receive a full refund. Service advice is also included to minimise guesswork, but if you run into any problems, its customer service is available 24/7 for assistance.
2 /12
The Raffles Ultimate Christmas Indulgence feast includes, of course, turkey and (bone-in) ham, but it is the foie gras terrine, the 26-day dry-aged grass-fed cote de boeuf, premium smoked salmon, an assorted cheese platter, freshly-baked bread, cookies, log cake, and the bottles of Champagne that seal the deal for us. Make your Raffles home dining experience extra special with a live Noble Fir Tree from the Floral Boutique by Raffles. If you don’t need this much food, take your pick from the a la carte menu instead.
Collections and delivery are available from 16 to 27 December 2021.
3 /12
Does a classic roast turkey sound boring to you? Goodwood Park Hotel has a variety of turkey takeaways that will spice up your festive table. There’s the coffee turkey that’s infused with Chinese spices and accompanied with toothsome fried rice, a curry turkey potato pie, as well as a turkey, mushroom and foie gras roulade. Other dishes include the chilled smoked turkey breast with ikura on beancurd with mala sauce, deep-fried turkey roll in mala style, and deep-fried ‘Hong Zao’ turkey breast strips with salt and seaweed sprinkle. For (non-traditional) sweets, go for the Christmas Durian Combo, which consists of six different ambrosial durian pastries and cakes including a mini Mao Shan Wang chocolate éclair and D24 durian puff.
Pre-orders must be placed at least five days in advance for all festive treats. Last pre-order date: 19 December, 12pm.
4 /12
TWG Tea’s gorgeous Christmas tea sets make wonderful gifts for tea drinkers, but we also want them as beverage options for our festive afternoon teas. Inspired by Father Christmas’ annual voyage around the world, each Christmas Wish and Christmas Tour tea set includes four ornament-sized mini tea tins filled with blends that evoke the holidays in different cities – namely London, New York, Shanghai, Moscow, Rome, Paris, Vienna and Singapore.
Sweeten the affair with tea-infused chocolate bonbons, festive scarlet-hued macarons filled with Red Christmas Tea-infused chestnut purée, blood orange and chocolate ganache, and the handcrafted strawberry pavlova log cake.
Love a good beef wellington? Colony’s signature wagyu beef wellington with truffle bordelaise is the star of the hotel’s new roast dinner, which also comes with pan-roasted foie gras, roasted asparagus, poached figs in port wine, sourdough, truffle-roasted potatoes, and Christmas pudding with butter brandy sauce. Other roast dinners available to-go include the rib-eye, turkey and traditional gammon ham.
6 /12
Not only does Da Paolo offer festive meal bundles for different group sizes (four to six pax, or 10 to 12 pax), its roast chicken and roast turkey are also deboned, so you neither have to look up YouTube for carving tips nor wrestle unglamorously with the bird at your party.
The roast turkey (approximately 3.5kg) has two stuffings: cotechino (Italian spiced sausage traditionally served during Christmas time) and a French chestnuts, mushrooms, and braised leek mix. Meanwhile, the roast chicken is filled with roasted pumpkin cubes, minced chicken sausage, pink peppercorn and fresh herbs. For a traditional Italian Christmas experience, pick up some of Da Paolo’s panettones; the sweet, buttery bread is typically eaten during the holidays, and come in flavours like chocolate chips, candied orange peel and raisins, and prosecco cream.
Pre-orders must be placed three days in advance. Free delivery for orders above S$350.
7 /12
Besides the usual roast turkey and gammon ham, Marmalade Pantry is keeping its festive takeaway and delivery selection fresh with new creations like the char siew beef short ribs and Moroccan roasted boneless lamb. Sides we’re eyeing include brussel sprouts with candied walnuts and bacon, The Marmalade mac & cheese, and garlic mash.
The chocolate speculoos log cake and Christmas aloha log cake are crowd pleasers, too. Fuss-free party planning comes in the form of three festive bundles ($168+ to $368+) for two or three or a party of up to six.
Pre-orders must be placed at least three business days in advance (excluding the day of delivery).
8 /12
Who says you need to have turkey for Christmas? If you love a good surf & turf feast, get your party menu sorted with Bedrock Bar & Grill. Good for three to four people, the Kombu-Cured Grilled OP Ribeye Surf & Turf Set features a wood-fire-grilled, kombu-cured OP ribeye (1kg) that’s been wrapped and dry aged in kombu for up to 14 days.
From the sea is a grilled whole snapper served with a homemade herbs sauce and lemon. Choose three sides and four sauces to accompany your mains; choices include truffled mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, bacon & blue cheese, black truffled fries, beef drippings garlic rice, and Bedrock’s signature mac & cheese. Lending a sweet ending to the meal is the applewood-smoked flourless burnt cheesecake. The set is also available with the addition of a Voyager Estate Wine with a choice of either a Project Rosé or Shiraz 750ml.
Available for takeaway and delivery till 2 January 2022.
9 /12
We absolutely love the convenience that Shangri-La Hotel brings with their takeaway feast — no, really. The Honey Roasted U.S. Turkey, for instance, is a hearty number that’ll make for quite a meal on it’s own, but they’ve added roasted La Ratte potatoes and fresh herbs, butter mixed garden vegetables, roasted pumpkin, cranberry sauce, giblet sauce, chestnut stuffing to the set so the entire table gets a well-balanced meal. Best of all, the warm turkey comes with a convenient set-up of mini containers for your sides, meaning all you’ve got to do is open everything and dig in.
10 /12
Ryan’s Grocery has always been our go-to grocers on the island for organic, grass-fed, and free range gourmet meats (not forgetting their preservative-free specialty produce of course!), so it’s no surprise we’re getting our Christmas feast fix here this year too. Their generous Christmas sets are worth getting for a large gathering at home, but fret not if you’re hosting a smaller group — the a la carte menu is pretty extensive too. We particularly enjoyed the Wagyu Striploin MB5+ Roast, which was pre-roasted and chilled, so all we had to do was warm it up an hour before guests arrived.
11 /12
This festive season, Swissbake has partnered with sister company Zac Butchery to bring diners around the island some festive cheer — with zero fuss. Besides mouthwatering roast meat sets made for four to eight diners (from personal experience, it might even feed more than expected!), you’ll also be able to grab everything from ham and lamb to festive goodies while you’re at it. Apart from the Herb Roasted Chicken with Assorted Sausages and Potatoes, the Lemon Macadamia with White Chocolate Cookies found fans around the table too.
12 /12
Perhaps you’re one for a celebration, but you still want to keep it on the down-low. After all, the fanfare of a whole turkey on the table can be pretty overwhelming for some. If that sounds like you, then perhaps Monti’s bundle meals will serve you well. The two-pax set comes with a serving of Parma Ham with Pear to start, before the indulgence continues with the Roasted Pork Ribs with Balsamic Honey Glace and a Roasted Cornfed Whole Chicken with Paprika & Rosemary. After some Pumpkin Mashed Potato and Grilled Green Asparagus with Toasted Almond, the meal ends with some Panettone Tiramisu that’s sure to delight any diner at the table.