These local bakers are making the best cookies in Singapore

It’s bold to claim that any one baker can come close to making the best cookies in Singapore, so we’ve done the duty to list seven.

Cookies themselves are a divisive baked treat, with everyone’s Platonic ideal being different. Even something as universally loved as a chocolate chip cookie can spur intense arguments based off of preference. Do nuts have a place? Chips versus chunks? How much chocolate is too much? And above all: chewy or crunchy?

Everyone is going to rally behind a different option in this Build-A-Cookie fantasy, but one thing is unanimous, and that is cookies make the world go round, and thankfully, there are bakers in Singapore keeping that truth alive.

From traditional to sandwiches to stuffed, these bakers are pushing out baked bites that all equally earn their right to being the best cookies in Singapore. Most of them are also small online businesses that offer deliveries to your doorstep should you or your loved ones need a weekday perk-me-up.

Hero and featured image: Of Feast & Field