7 places for the best French crepes and galettes in Singapore

What do you think of when the word crepes come to mind?
Most of us in Singapore grew up with a few standard variations of crepes, most distinctly the one that was dressed in Nutella and banana slices or stuffed with whipped cream and a sad, disproportionate number of sliced strawberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
But there’s a lot more to a crepe than being a messily put-together, sugar bomb, and these artisanal creperies in town are no longer satisfied with the tragic mental image that these flat pancake conjure up in our heads.
From classic French versions using time-tested batter and quality ingredients to innovative fusion ones that cater to our local palate, read on for the full list of where to get the best crepes in Singapore.
Here’s where to get the best crepes and galettes in Singapore:
From the team behind Merci Marcel comes French Fold, a gram-worthy, all-day dining destination that’s serving up plates of delicious galettes and crepes. Here the chewy, wheat-based crepes come in selections like the crowd-favourite Nutella, but for a truly enjoyable end to the meal, we recommend a serving of the traditional brown sugar and butter crepe. If you’re feeling something savoury, we recommend an order of No. 4, No. 5, and No.7. You can thank us later.
Sentosa might be known for its beaches and theme park, but a relaxing afternoon can also be had on the island at Le Faubourg, a French creperie that offers both sweet crepes and savoury galettes. Every galette is delectable here but if you had to choose, you won’t go wrong with the Odéon, which is topped with Serrano ham, camembert, and roasted tomatoes, or the Châtelet, which marries smoked bacon and roasted potatoes with onions, crème fraiche, egg and cheese. Those with a sweet tooth will love the crepe topped with the homemade chocolate sauce, meringue, and pistachio ice cream. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available too, alongside other French dishes.
If you’re hankering for a spot of crepes and galettes with no frills attached, you’ll find yourself right at home with the menu at Entre-Nous Creperie. Besides a range of savoury galettes that’ll satisfy your main dish cravings, be sure to leave space for the Brittany-styled crepes. Here, the selection varies from simple salted butter caramel and cooked apples to more decadent blends of ice cream, sauce and fruits.
L’Angelus has been in Singapore’s dining scene for quite some time, and one of the main highlights of the menu that people constantly go back for has to be its Les crêpes Suzette. Here, thinly folded crepes find themselves bathed orange-butter sauce, flambéed at the table with some Grand Marnier liquer for good measure.
Now, Henri Charpentier isn’t the most authentic of creperies around, but it certainly doesn’t tout itself to be. The French-inspired, Japanese patisserie is home to a number of stellar fusion treats — including their take on the crepe suzette. The thin crepe is beautifully silky, and the warm butter-orange sauce is perfectly made to a caramel-like state.
After the closure of Ronin, the owners found themselves behind a brand new concept — Gather, a Kinfolk-esque cafe specialising in French crepes and galettes. Traditionalists will take comfort in the Burnt Caramel crêpe, dressed in (well, you’ve guessed it) burnt caramel and a knob of Bordier butter. Those looking for something a little out of the ordinary can opt for the Fig and Camembert crepe, a plate of sliced, rolled-up crepes stuffed with Camembert cheese drizzled with honey, fig jam and lingonberries.
Crepes for mains and dessert too? Yes please. The selection of crepes in So France’s weekend brunch menu include both savoury and sweet varieties so you can have the best of both worlds at one sitting. The La Poulette, for instance, features a gorgeous bechamel, Emmental, chicken and mushroom mix, while the La Tatin comes with a generous serving of caramelised apple and vanilla ice cream to round up the dish with.
