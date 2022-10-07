7 best bakeries in Singapore to get the internet-famous croon from

Croon, croll, or a social media eye roll: whatever you call it, the circular croissant has been blowing up online recently, and bakeries in Singapore are now serving them. Here are seven of the best places to try one.

Much like the cruffin, the internet-famous pastry is made with laminated croissant dough and fashioned into a thick disc shape similar to a dense kouign amann. Custard is piped into the middle before baking, and it comes topped with a glaze and other condiments.

Flavours currently in the market include the classic chocolate and pistachio, while a number of bakeries are serving Asian ingredients such as green tea, black sesame, and pandan. Savoury versions are popping up too, most notably from La Levain, which halves their croons into a sandwich and deck them out with cheese. See below for more.

7 bakeries in Singapore to get the best croons from