Dim sum is an institution.
The towering bamboo baskets, gently steaming. The bite-sized treasures that lie dormant within each, to be roused by patient chopsticks. The communal act of yum cha, where baos and dumplings are a new way of breaking bread with the people you love. All these elements come together to make dim sum a hallowed style of Chinese cuisine that is a fixture in many of our dining repertoires.
Now that many dim sum restaurants have delivery and takeout options, you can take the Cantonese teahouse experience home. Yum cha can replace the tired café fare you’re used to ordering in over the weekend, and double down as a way to make a mealtime a family affair.
Or, if you’re living alone, dim sum delivery options in Singapore are the ideal avenue to have an obscene feast at home where you finally don’t have to contest who is taking that last siew mai.
Since we’ve got you set on what to have for your next meal, we’re rounding up some of the best dim sum delivery and takeaway menus in Singapore for you to peruse. From high-end Cantonese restaurants to dim sum chains that you find yourself in past midnight (late night supper revivals with friends on Houseparty can be a thing), here are the best dim sum delivery and takeaways to try in Singapore.
(Hero and featured image credit: Hyatt Regency)
Yi by Jereme Leung is a culinary survey of Chinese food, and no such study is complete without a generous collection of dim sums on the menu. Leung’s take on dim sum keeps in line with tradition, so expect the likes of har gao, siew mai, char siew baos and the like elevated by premium ingredients befitting of this Raffles Hotel establishment. Don’t forget a serving (or two) of the restaurant’s house specialty Black Golden Egg Custard Bun.
Si Chuan Dou Hua may be a haven for the hot and spicy array of Sichuanese food on paper, but the restaurant also has a list of Sichuan-inspired dim sum bites in its Imperial High Tea Set, which includes steamed siew mais with clams, polo buns with barbecued pork, and the moreish deep-fried spring roll with prawn and banana.
Wah Lok is one of those dim sum restaurants that remains dependable throughout time. For fine, classic Cantonese fare deserving of a yum cha with champagne, this is your go-to restaurant, no questions asked. Currently, Wah Lok is available for takeaway, so you can take home selections from its dim sum menu that span its pillowy char siew buns, rice rolls and congee.
Sichuan and Cantonese restaurant, Min Jiang, is all about well-loved classics when it comes to its dim sum array. Egg tarts, spare ribs with black bean sauce, yam pastries and carrot cakes are just some of the tidbits that are on offer. If you’d like more variety to go with your bite-sized meal, then order some of the restaurant’s Sichuanese food to spice up the selection. Their hot and sour soup is dynamite.
Halal dim sum is a rarity in Singapore, but thankfully, The Dim Sum place exists to make the Chinese cuisine accessible to all. Because it is halal, pork substitutes get very inventive, including a duck bao that mimics the sweet and smoky profile of char siew and lamb rendang rice rolls drizzled in soy and sesame oil.
Alright, Swee Choon has little finesse, but that doesn’t stop it from being everyone’s default dim sum choice after-hours. Even though we can’t head down past midnight for supper, the eatery now has late-night deliveries to satisfy any liu sha bao cravings that may come to light. Pro-tip: order double and have some leftover for breakfast tomorrow. Yes, we eat there far more often than we’d like to admit.
Known as the home of the best custard buns in Singapore (which we’ll let you be the judge of), and the restaurant that was pioneering the staple dim sum dessert even before it was trendy, Victor’s Kitchen is a reliable haunt for those looking to chow down on fuss-free dim sum, Hong Kong style. The menu is as simple and familiar as it can be, though its highlights are the plus-sized siew mai and har gaos that are as generous as they are delicious.