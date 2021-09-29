Dim sum is an institution.

The towering bamboo baskets, gently steaming. The bite-sized treasures that lie dormant within each, to be roused by patient chopsticks. The communal act of yum cha, where baos and dumplings are a new way of breaking bread with the people you love. All these elements come together to make dim sum a hallowed style of Chinese cuisine that is a fixture in many of our dining repertoires.

Now that many dim sum restaurants have delivery and takeout options, you can take the Cantonese teahouse experience home. Yum cha can replace the tired café fare you’re used to ordering in over the weekend, and double down as a way to make a mealtime a family affair.

Or, if you’re living alone, dim sum delivery options in Singapore are the ideal avenue to have an obscene feast at home where you finally don’t have to contest who is taking that last siew mai.

Since we’ve got you set on what to have for your next meal, we’re rounding up some of the best dim sum delivery and takeaway menus in Singapore for you to peruse. From high-end Cantonese restaurants to dim sum chains that you find yourself in past midnight (late night supper revivals with friends on Houseparty can be a thing), here are the best dim sum delivery and takeaways to try in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: Hyatt Regency)