9 best dishes at Michelin-starred street food stall Jay Fai in Bangkok

We’re all familiar with Jay Fai, both the iconic owner and the Michelin-starred street-side restaurant. Here are nine best dishes to order at Raan Jay Fai in Bangkok.

Bangkok is not Bangkok without street food, and Jay Fai is the coolest kid on the street food block. The street-side Thai restaurant has retained its Michelin star for four years in a row (2018-2022) now. Supinya Junsuta, more commonly known as Jay Fai, is the mastermind behind all the iconic dishes the outlet has to offer.

Her signature goggles have become as far-famed as her wok-fired food, setting a fashion statement flaunted in front of a coal-fired stove glistening with dancing flames. All hail the queen of Bangkok street food.

Located on Mahachai Road, the concert-resembling endless line is hard to miss. Now a hot pit stop for foodies as well as discerning diners and international chefs, this spot attracts anyone and everyone with a curious palette for the starred street food. Michelin Star, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Netflix – Jay Fai has ticked all the boxes.

The next time you’re dining at this world-famous street-side food joint in Thailand, make sure to order these must-try dishes (yes, crab omelette is on the list). These nine dishes here will make growing grey and old while queuing worth it, trust us.

9 best dishes at Jay Fai to order in Bangkok:

1. Crab Omelette

Of course, first on the list is the most popular dish of all, Crab Omelette. Eggciting.

2. Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle, locally known as Phad See Ew.

3. Seafood Drunken Noodle

Get drunk off joy eating Jay Fai’s Phad Khee Mao.

4. Stir-Fried Prawns in Yellow Curry Authentic stir-fried curry, anyone? 5. Dried Congee The dish to order if you want to do your body a service. 6. Prawn and Holy Basil Stir-Fry Cannot really dine at a Thai restaurant and not order Kraphao, can we?

7. Seafood Tom Yum

Another archetypal dish in Thai cuisine.

8. Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood

Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood, locally known as Phad Thai.

9. Stir-fried Crabmeat with Black Pepper Sauce Sugar, spice, and everything nice? This is the dish to order.

Jay Fai is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9.00am-9.00pm. For reservations, email jayfaibangkok@gmail.com.

(Hero and featured image credit: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images & @mycatoot via Instagram)