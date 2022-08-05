The best durian mooncakes to get this Mid-Autumn Festival

Durians are polarising fruit, but if you’re addicted to its overpowering smell and creamy texture, you’ve found your people. After releasing our yearly roundup of the best mooncakes for 2022, we thought it best to squeeze in a list for all the durian-fanatics around by rounding up some of the best durian mooncakes in Singapore.
From MSW-filled treats to truffle-infused versions, read on for the full list.
Indulge in the best durian mooncakes in Singapore this Mid-Autumn Festival 2022
When talking about durian desserts and mooncakes, one cannot forget about Goodwood Park Hotel. The heritage hotel has brought back the iconic ‘Mao Shan Wang’ and Black Thorn Durian snowskin mooncakes this year, a premium duo dressed in black and white for an understated, elegant appeal that’ll make for a wonderful present. Otherwise, get the Durian Combo a snowskin medley of four different durian varieties: D24, ‘Mao Shan Wang’, the premium Black Thorn and all-new D88 durian.
The mooncakes at Goodwood Park Hotel are available for pre-orders for delivery and self-pick-up from now till 10 September 2021.
Aroma Truffle brings back their mooncake set that pair two unlikely ingredients, Italian black truffles and Pahang Mao Shan Wang durians. But the combination works. The four Onyx Truffle MSW Snowskin Mooncakes offer the creamy sweetness of the fruit in the first bite, then the distinct earthiness of truffle, followed by durian’s tangy aftertaste. Also included in the box are four Frosty MSW Snowskin Mooncakes, Eight Treasure Organic Tea, and a set of gold-plated cutlery.
From now till 1 September 2022, customers who purchase any Aroma Truffle Mooncake set will receive 40 percent off all Aroma Truffle’s products (except for mooncakes, capped at S$40).
If you’re a Mao Shan Wang fan, you’ll want to consider the Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin from Shangri-la Singapore. Here, a delicate, soft snowskin encases a smooth, creamy filling made with fresh Mao Shan Wang flesh for a bittersweet treat unlike any other, each placed carefully in an elegant cream-coloured box.
Neighbourhood bakery Bread Garden usually dishes out familiar bakes throughout the year, but for Mid Autumn, they also have a whole range of mooncakes that’ll tickle your fancy. Besides the best-selling Triple Layer Triple Yolk, the Signature Premium MSW Durian Snow skin Mooncake is also a crowd favourite too. Bread Garden is also halal-certified, so you can get these for your Muslim friends during the occasion to spread the joy too.
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has a whole slew of new mooncakes this year — from the tropical Tropical Soursop Vanilla Snowskin Mooncakes to the luxurious Golden Black Truffle Baked Mooncakes with Jamon Iberico Ham & Single Yolk, each of these unique flavours are sure to tickle the fancy of any curious palate. If you’re a traditionalist, however, you’ll stick to perennial favourites like the Pure ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Premium Grade Durian Snowskin Mooncakes, an indulgent option for durian fanatics.
Customers who pre-order online from now to 14 August can enjoy a 20 percent discount, while those who order online from 15 August to 10 September will be entitled to 15 percent off their order. An additional 8 percent will be given for self-collection.