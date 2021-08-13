The best durian mooncakes to get this Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

Durians are polarising fruit, but if you’re addicted to its overpowering smell and creamy texture, you’ve found your people.
Before our yearly roundup of the best mooncakes this year, we thought it best to fit in a list for all the durian-fanatics around the island by rounding up some of the best durian mooncakes around. Besides, what better way celebrate both durian and mooncake season than with a combination of both?
Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-la Singapore)
If you’re a Mao Shan Wang fan, you’ll want to consider the Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin from Shangri-la Singapore. Here, a delicate, soft snowskin encases a smooth, creamy filling made with fresh Mao Shan Wang flesh for a bittersweet treat unlike any other, each placed carefully in an elegant cream-coloured box.
Shangri-La Singapore’s mooncakes are available from 15 July — 21 September 2021.
Durian lovers aren’t strangers to Royal Durian — the Mao Shan Wang speciality store is Singapore’s only five-star rated durian store on Google. This year, the homegrown brand has launched a 100-percent Pure Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake, complete with the assurance of a stringent three-step quality control system.
The mooncake box itself is one to look out for too; inspired by the night sky, the keepsake chest is fitted with lights and releases a dramatic plume of dry-ice smoke when you open it.
When talking about durian desserts and mooncakes, one cannot forget about Goodwood Park Hotel. The heritage hotel has brought back the iconic ‘Mao Shan Wang’ and Black Thorn Durian snowskin mooncakes this year, a premium duo dressed in black and white for an understated, elegant appeal that’ll make for a wonderful present.
The mooncakes at Goodwood Park Hotel are available for pre-orders for delivery and self-pick-up from now till 21 September 2021.
Taiwanese brand Sunnyhills is famed for their pineapple bites, and they’ve also brought back their Pineapple Salted Egg Custard Mooncakes this year for Mid-Autumn Festival. Yet, if you’re looking for something a little different, we recommend trying the Acai Snowskin Mao Shan Wang Durian Mooncakes. Here, the bittersweet Mao Shan Wang durian finds itself within a velvety smooth snowskin that’s made with acai to create a unique flavour combination that you won’t find anywhere else.
Mdm Ling Bakery has become a household name amongst residents here for their mouthwatering steamed buns and baked goods, but one shouldn’t sleep on its mooncakes either. This year, its Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake has been made a good 15 percent bigger than last year’s edition to cater to all their durian-loving fans. Besides eight pieces of ultra-thin, springy mochi-like snowskin with creamy Mao Shan Wang durian pulp, each box comes with a built-in board game for diners to play with while they enjoy the luscious treat.
Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has a whole slew of new mooncakes this year — from the nostalgic White Rabbit Truffle with Cranberry Paste Snowskin Mooncakes to the Luxurious Rose Bird’s Nest with Golden Custard Paste Snowskin Mooncakes, each of these unique flavours are sure to tickle the fancy of any curious palate. If you’re a traditionalist, however, you’ll stick to perennial favourites like the Pure ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Premium Grade Durian Snowskin Mooncakes, an indulgent option for durian fanatics.