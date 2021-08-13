The best durian mooncakes to get this Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

Durians are polarising fruit, but if you’re addicted to its overpowering smell and creamy texture, you’ve found your people.

Before our yearly roundup of the best mooncakes this year, we thought it best to fit in a list for all the durian-fanatics around the island by rounding up some of the best durian mooncakes around. Besides, what better way celebrate both durian and mooncake season than with a combination of both?

Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-la Singapore)