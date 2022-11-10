7 places for the most addictive durian puffs in Singapore

If you don’t have the stomach for a box of fresh durian, or can’t seem to find your favourite fruit during its off-season, we’ve got just the solution: simply satisfy your cravings with some of these best durian puffs in Singapore.

Why, you ask? These chilled, addictive morsels are made with a luscious durian filling. While we’re used to a filling that’s mixed with cream, more joints these days are piping them into the dessert as fresh puree without any additional cream or sugar that might take away from the taste (and experience).

More importantly, the durian puffs are packaged within an airy and crisp choux pastry. Luscious durian filling on the inside and a light pastry on the outside? There’s really no better combination than this.

Because finding the best ones in Singapore can be a little tricky, we’ve made it easier for you by narrowing down our favourite durian puffs in town. Read on for the full list.

Where to find the best durian puffs in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)