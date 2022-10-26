It’s hairy crab season! Here’s where to get the best in Singapore this year

Autumn is the season of many things: it’s a time where leaves turn into beautiful fiery shades of red and yellow, it’s the cooling down of the weather…except we live on the equator and none of these apply to us. One seasonal change we can get excited for, however, is food. We’re not talking about the (#basic) Pumpkin Spiced Latte. In Singapore, we’re smitten over the coveted hairy crab.

After all, how could we not? These petite crustaceans — mitten claws and all — come presented to us flushed in elegant bamboo steamers, before its torn apart to reveal sinfully buttery golden roe and unthinkably sweet (albeit little) flesh that’s elevated by the vinegar it’s served in with.

Here, both the male and the female crabs come with packed with roe: the former comes with a creamier, lava-like texture, while the latter is much denser and crumbly in nature.

Hairy crabs are known to be yin in nature, which is why they are usually served with ginger tea to balance out the dish. (Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

Traditionally, hairy crabs are steamed whole to preserve their delicately sweet flavour and texture. While they this remains the most popular way to savour the transient delicacy, some restaurants around the island have taken the liberty to create full-blown menus surrounding the hairy crab.

Here’s where to get the best hairy crabs in Singapore this year

(Hero anf featured image: Raffles Hotel Singapore)