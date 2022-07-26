You probably know that dark chocolate does wonders for your mind and body. There have been plenty of studies on how it can boost your mood, improve your memory and cognitive functions, and even reduce your risk of heart disease. All that’s left for the popular snack to do is to cure cancer.

What most people don’t know, though, is that most chocolate isn’t even chocolate at all. Those milk chocolate candy bars you get for a few bucks? They’re usually made with only 10 per cent chocolate — the rest of the bar is bulked up with milk and sugar and fats and fillers. White chocolate, meanwhile, may not even contain any cocoa butter at all.

All of this is why I’m such a snob about preferring dark chocolate. By default, dark chocolate bars are made with a higher percentage of actual cocoa. The best ones, which can be as rich and complex as the finest red wines, leave little room for junk ingredients. And, again like red wine, dark chocolate is good for the heart, rife as it is with antioxidants. No wonder that the two make for such a classy pairing.

I haven’t even gotten to that distinct, divisive taste of dark chocolate. Metaphorically, that tension between bitterness and sweetness perfectly sums up this thing called life. Gastronomically, the first makes the latter that much more significant. It’s as though the two flavours are caught in captivating dance on your tastebuds. Every bite is a delightful surprise, leaving you curious for more. And it truly takes the same level of sophistication to make dark chocolate as it does to appreciate it. (Like I said, a snob.)

If you’re still uninitiated to the cult of dark chocolate, I’m here to convert you. You can start with baby steps, in the form of these delicious and nutritious snacks made with dark chocolate. With them, you’ll get protein, iron, vitamins and, always, just the right amount of sweetness. Some of them are even made only with natural, vegan ingredients, reflecting just how much attention dark chocolate die-hards pay to what they consume. And trust me, whatever snack you try, you’ll be doing your tastebuds a favour after years of numbing them with Hershey’s or Cadbury bars.

(Hero and featured image credit: Amazin’ Graze)

The best dark chocolate snacks in Singapore