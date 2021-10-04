What’s on your plate for lunch or dinner? Perhaps the always dependable chicken rice, a more sinful burger and fries combo or a fruit smoothie to compensate the weekend’s indulgences.

For some of us working in the CBD, there’s a whole array of eats to look forward to and, as an added bonus: new restaurants mushroom up nearly every week of the month.

But if this year’s resolution is to be more mindful of what you eat, you’ll find a mass exodus of viable dining options. It’s hard to eat healthily. Clean eating is often denigrated as a monotonous mishmash of bland vegetables in a bowl, certainly not the most appetising of things to look forward to come lunch time. Plus, who has the time — or the self-discipline — to put together meal preps for the entire week?

Thankfully, an easy solution can be had by signing up for healthy meal plans. It’s all mapped out for wholesome success: a different, healthy meal or snack every day delivered to your doorstep at an appointed time. All your calories are accounted for. Pop it in the microwave, save yourself a world of trouble, and start eating well the easy, delicious way.

These are the best healthy tasty and healthy subscription meal plans that will get you right on track.