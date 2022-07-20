If you’re a fan of local noodle-based dishes like Laska and Prawn Noodles, chances are, you love Hokkien Mee too. Here’s where you’ll find the best Hokkien Mee in Singapore.
The moreish dish is a stir-fried plate of umami goodness, comprised of yellow and thick vermicelli noodles married with a lip-smacking broth of pork bones and prawn heads. The plate is then elevated with prawns, squid, pork belly strips, egg and crispy fried pork lard (usually optional, but we beg to differ). Top that with a squeeze of fresh lime and some heat from the sambal and you’re good to go.
Yet for such a popular hawker dish, there are many different accounts as to how and where it originated.
Some attribute the creation of the dish to a stall next to the old 7th Storey Hotel, located near Rochor Road. Other accounts claim that the version we have in Singapore is the Peranakan variation of the dish.
Alternative reports suggest that the Hokkien Mee was originally called “Rochor Mee” and was created by Hokkien immigrants who worked at noodle factories in the 1930s. According to that story, these workers would congregate along Rochor Road after work and fry excess noodles from the noodle factories over a charcoal stove.
Whatever its origins are, nothing really changes: it’s still that same, gooey mess that’s here to satisfy your cravings for a mouthwatering plate of noodles. In no particular order, read on for the full list of our favourite heritage spots in town.
Where to find the best Hokkien Mee in Singapore:
Enter Bedok Corner and you’ll find two snaking queues: one for the cheng tng (a cold, sweet dessert soup) stall and most importantly, the Hokkien Mee.The version at Bedok Corner is delightfully moist and flavoursome with every bite, a trait we think is attributed to their choice of noodles. Unlike most stalls, they use the thin white bee hoon variety (rather than the thick version), which makes it easier to soak up all the goodness from the robust stock.
A fair disclaimer: the original stall owners have now passed on the responsibility to a different duo (and the stall is now Halal certified as well!) but the taste still remains about 80% alike to what most would remember.
Before you even catch a glimpse Swee Guan Hokkien Mee, you’ll know when you’re near. No, we’re not talking about the throngs of people standing in line. We’re talking about the intoxicating aroma of the briny prawn heads simmering over the stove at the 41-year-old store.
What sets Swee Guan apart is a naturally charred, wok hei flavour that comes from the charcoal fire it is fried in. That, coupled with a generous serving of seafood and full-flavoured stock, makes this an irresistible plate for any palate.
The original creator of Serangoon Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee was considered a legend in the field for his mouthwatering, wok charred plates of noodles. Before his retirement, he handed his skills over to his son and a friend, and his friend is now the only one helming his recipe for generations of diners to come.
Old Airport Road is home to stall after stall of delectable treats for both locals and travellers alike, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s one for Hokkien Mee as well. Nam Sing Hokkien Mee has been operating since 1963, serving up steamy plates of noodles day after day.
Instead of the usual sambal chilli that’s served with the dish, the owners of Nam Sing have insisted on using fresh-cut chilli and lime to pair their plates with. Each noodle is beautifully glazed with the rich prawn and meat stock its been stir-fried with and lightly perfumed with a subtle smoky flavour from the wok hei.
If you love your noodles generously wet and gooey, you’ll find yourself right at home with the offerings from Xiao Di Fried Prawn Noodle. With every scoop (yes, a spoon is absolutely necessary here) comes noodles drenched in the rich prawn stock and beautifully accessorised with oodles of stir-fried egg bits, pork and seafood.
Are your mouths watering just looking at this gorgeous claypot Hokkien Mee from Kim Keat Hokkien Mee? Don’t worry, us too. The smallest portion is pretty pricey at S$10, but the generous amount of al dente noodles, roasted pork, prawns and squid can easily feed two diners. Those who are more accustomed to lighter seasonings might find it a tad salty, but for the most part the dish is pretty flavourful on its own.
Remember the anecdote about the “stall next to the old 7th Storey Hotel, located near Rochor Road” we mentioned earlier? Well, we’ll have you know that Ng Hock Chuan, or “Ah Hock”, is actually the fourth son of Ng Seng one of two brothers who started frying Hokkien Mee at Rochor Road. Here, the thin noodles are stir-fired till all the broth has been absorbed in the noodles with a slightly wetter touch, before it’s served with shrimp and squid.
