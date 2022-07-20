If you’re a fan of local noodle-based dishes like Laska and Prawn Noodles, chances are, you love Hokkien Mee too. Here’s where you’ll find the best Hokkien Mee in Singapore.

The moreish dish is a stir-fried plate of umami goodness, comprised of yellow and thick vermicelli noodles married with a lip-smacking broth of pork bones and prawn heads. The plate is then elevated with prawns, squid, pork belly strips, egg and crispy fried pork lard (usually optional, but we beg to differ). Top that with a squeeze of fresh lime and some heat from the sambal and you’re good to go.

Yet for such a popular hawker dish, there are many different accounts as to how and where it originated.

Some attribute the creation of the dish to a stall next to the old 7th Storey Hotel, located near Rochor Road. Other accounts claim that the version we have in Singapore is the Peranakan variation of the dish.

Alternative reports suggest that the Hokkien Mee was originally called “Rochor Mee” and was created by Hokkien immigrants who worked at noodle factories in the 1930s. According to that story, these workers would congregate along Rochor Road after work and fry excess noodles from the noodle factories over a charcoal stove.

Whatever its origins are, nothing really changes: it’s still that same, gooey mess that’s here to satisfy your cravings for a mouthwatering plate of noodles. In no particular order, read on for the full list of our favourite heritage spots in town.

Where to find the best Hokkien Mee in Singapore:

