Treat yourself this weekend with our favourite home bakers in Singapore

Call it an illusion if you will, but we believe the best desserts come from home bakers themselves.

Perhaps its the fact that each treat is handmade lovingly in a kitchen — almost like a mom’s touch if you will — or maybe its how enamoured we are with items that aren’t mass-produced.

Whichever the case is, we’re addicted. From deep-fried sourdough bombolinis to oozy, fudgy brownies, read on for all our favourite home bakers in Singapore to get your sugar fix from.

(Home and featured image credit: @breadandbutterbyxy)

6 best home bakers in Singapore to order from today: