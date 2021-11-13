Treat yourself this weekend with our favourite home bakers in Singapore

Call it an illusion if you will, but we believe the best desserts come from home bakers themselves.
Perhaps its the fact that each treat is handmade lovingly in a kitchen — almost like a mom’s touch if you will — or maybe its how enamoured we are with items that aren’t mass-produced.
Whichever the case is, we’re addicted. From deep-fried sourdough bombolinis to oozy, fudgy brownies, read on for all our favourite home bakers in Singapore to get your sugar fix from.
(Home and featured image credit: @breadandbutterbyxy)
6 best home bakers in Singapore to order from today:
Giriki runs the kitchen at Mon Cheri, armed with invaluable experience at establishments like Tiong Bahru Bakery and La Dame de Pic. Here, you’ll find a slew of stunning artisanal cakes and dessert cups, including the crowd favourite Lychee and Rose Chiffon Cake topped with vanilla Chantilly cream. The tarts are highly addictive too — we recommend a serving or two of the Lychee & lemongrass tart and the Pandan, mango & coconut tart for good measure.
(Image credit: @moncheri_girikam via Instagram)
If there’s one good thing that came out of the Circuit Breaker, it’s The Circuit Baker. This home baker whips up the fudgiest brownies ever, topped with Maldon sea salt flakes to cut through the sweetness — perfect for anyone adverse to overly sweet bakes. Another highlight here are the Brownie Thins — highly addictive cookies that melt in your mouth — as well as the Golden Butter Cookies, which are luxuriously buttery and crumbly. This highly popular bakery restocks every Sunday at 3pm, so you’ll want to set your alarm for this one.
Need we say more? These gorgeous brownies are from Bread & Butter, a humble bakery that uses only premium and fresh ingredients, without any preservatives of course. Apart from their oozy Speculoos and Nutella brownies, their indulgent cookies are worth a try as well. There is a flat fee of S$8 per location.
(Image credit: @breadandbutterbyxy via Instagram)
Co-founded by Masterchef Singapore runner-up Genevieve Lee, Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery uses proofed and handrolled sourdough to give the dessert a whisper of tanginess, before it is deep-fried in coconut oil and generously stuffed with smooth, silky custards. The Christmas specials had us drooling: think flavours like Burnt Honey & Sage Walnut, Fig & Wine and Basil Cream & Rhubarb for a flavour explosion unlike any other.
(Image credit: @sourbombebakery via Instagram)
If you’re looking for some vegan bakes, we’ve got just the spot just for you. Gratus is a home bakery that aims to dish out delicious and decadent vegan pastries that’s sustainable for the planet as well as animals. Gratus updates its Instagram account with news of the month’s special bakes, so be sure to check out the page regularly.
(Image credit: @gratus.sg via Instagram)
Its easy to feel territorial when you find bakes named after the hood you were brought up in, but you’ll want to put your biases aside to try every single one of the bakes here. The Sembawang sesame bread is a wholesome loaf made from stone-ground flour and mixed with slow-roasted black and white sesame for a nutty fragrance, while the Commonwealth cheddar loaf is a savoury delight for that mid-afternoon snack.