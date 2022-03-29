Where to find the best hor fun in Singapore with plenty of wok-hei

What do you order at a tze char stall? Will it be the sweet and sour pork, egg omelette, coffee ribs, or cereal prawn? If you’re not up for sharing, we think the best dish to order is a comforting plate of hor fun, which is why we’ve rounded up the best in Singapore.

The most popular options for the wok-fried dish are either san lau or beef, with the former being a light, cream coloured version with beansprouts and fish, while the latter sees thick, silky noodles glossed by a brown sauce and smokey beef slices. Other popular versions that aren’t found at a tze char stall? Ipoh hor fun, a gravy-soaked bowl of thin rice noodles, shredded chicken and vegetables.

Here, we’re spotlighting some of our favourite versions of the hawker classic that range from beef to seafood, including a herbal gravy version you won’t want to miss.

The best hor fun in Singapore to try right now:

(Hero and featured image credit: @daysoflife2021 via Instagram)