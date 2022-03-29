Where to find the best hor fun in Singapore with plenty of wok-hei

What do you order at a tze char stall? Will it be the sweet and sour pork, egg omelette, coffee ribs, or cereal prawn? If you’re not up for sharing, we think the best dish to order is a comforting plate of hor fun, which is why we’ve rounded up the best in Singapore.
The most popular options for the wok-fried dish are either san lau or beef, with the former being a light, cream coloured version with beansprouts and fish, while the latter sees thick, silky noodles glossed by a brown sauce and smokey beef slices. Other popular versions that aren’t found at a tze char stall? Ipoh hor fun, a gravy-soaked bowl of thin rice noodles, shredded chicken and vegetables.
Here, we’re spotlighting some of our favourite versions of the hawker classic that range from beef to seafood, including a herbal gravy version you won’t want to miss.
The best hor fun in Singapore to try right now:
We know, hor fun is best enjoyed in the comfort of a hawker centre, but sometimes we want to dig into something a little more elevated. If that sounds like you too, then look no further than the Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun from The Dragon Chamber. Here, the ultra decadent dish is served with wok-fried flat noodles, premium US Wagyu shortrib and a poached egg, before it’s crowned with crunchy, crispy deep fried hor fun strips and an aromatic truffle-laced gravy that ties everything together.
Can’t get enough of that crispy, deep fried noodles? We suggest a meal at Enjoy Eating House. Rather than the smooth hor fun sheets we’re used to, the broad rice noodles are deep fried till crispy for an interesting texture –think smooth on the outside and a gentle crunch as you bite — before it’s doused with a silky egg-laden sauce that’s full of wok hei.
(Image credit: @thegrumpy6ear via Instagram)
Fans of serious wok hei beef hor fun are no strangers to Hor Fun Premium at Alexandra Village Food Centre. Now, where do we start? The sloppy mess that arrives at the table comes with velvety smooth noodle sheets that have been fried to wok hei perfection, and are best paired with tender beef slices and the robust, egg-garlic gravy it comes with. We recommend asking for an extra bowl of rice here so you won’t waste any bit of that sauce.
(Image credit: @matildalim via Instagram)
Perhaps seafood hor fun is more up your alley. If that sounds like you, then the Wat Tan Hor Fun at Hoy Yong Seafood Restaurant is definitely worth a try. Here, the unassuming Clementi tze char stall serves us a superb egg gravy hor fun that’s so silky smooth — you’ll find yourself struggling to get more than a couple of chews before swallowing the noodle sheets whole. The wok hei laden, egg gravy blanket that covers the noodles is also generously topped with seafood and vegetables, making the dish a steal at its price point.
(Image credit: @wengoriginade via Instagram)
When a stall’s name comes with nine words and more nouns telling you what the dish is rather than a whole bunch of adjectives, you know they’re not kidding around with the food here. At Hin Fried Hor Fun With Prawn. Beef. Sliced Fish, you’ll find luscious plates of hor fun that have been tossed in a superheated wok to infuse a mouthwatering, smokey aroma and flavour, before the addition of generous beef slices and viscous sauce to wrap everything up. We’re ordering seconds here for sure.
(Image credit: @mcaddy99 via Instagram)
Shi Hui Yuan’s hor fun is a little different from others on this list. The five-year consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand Award winner (2016 – 2021) joint serves up bowls of affordable and nutritional hor fun made with over 30 herbs in the gravy. The mother sauce has also been used to cook the chicken and duck meat and bones for more than three decades, resulting in every plate being packed with more than 1,500mg of rice collagen. Delicious and good for our skin? Say no more.
(Image credit: @v3isfoodie via Instagram)
If you prefer less assertive flavours, and a plate that leans towards a more nuanced, delicate taste, you’ll find yourself a fan of the crayfish hor fun at Tuck Kee (Ipoh) Sah Ho Fun. The crayfish itself is delightfully sweet and firm, and pairs well with the slippery, skinny hor fun noodles that are used in the dish. Here, our pro tip is to mix a generous spoonful of the chilli on the plate to add a spicy, tangy kick to the dish.
(Image credit: @johorkaki via Instagram)
Hua Yu Wee Seafood Restaurant is a heritage restaurant in Singapore that many (especially those living in the east) would know of. With a history that dates back to the 1950s, it’s not surprising that its food is what keeps diners coming back time and time again. The seafood dishes at the joint are its speciality, so you can probably guess that the Lala Hor Fun is one of the crowd favourites here.
(Image credit: @brainkoh via Instagram)