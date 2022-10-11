In a city where spices and chillies take major precedence in our condiment and marinade selection, you can bet that Indian cuisine is one of our favourites on these sunny shores.
No, we’re not talking about roti prata. There’s so much more to Indian cuisine than just the flaky dough — from the smoking hot tandoor ovens of the North Indian kitchen to the richness of South Indian dishes.
No matter where your preferences lie geographically, or how much of an interpretation you’re seeking with these classic, time-tested dishes, you can bet that there’s plenty of options here in Singapore. And what better time to explore them all than over Deepavali 2022. The holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, falls on 24 October this year, which means you can expect special menus and Indian sweets (aka mithai) from all your favourite restaurants too.
Ready for a gastronomic adventure? Read on for the best Indian restaurants in Singapore that are offering unforgettable dine-in and delivery menus this Deepavali.
8 best Indian restaurants in Singapore to spend Deepavali at this year:
At Yantra, expect time-honoured recipes dishes elevated with a contemporary twist, making each dish one to remember. For starters, try the Badal Jaam, an eggplant dish inspired by Nawabi royalty from the princely state of Awadh in modern-day Uttar Pradesh, but if you’re looking for even more familiar flavours, you won’t go wrong with the butter chicken. Read our review here.
Ask any Singaporean where to head to for Indian cuisine, and more likely than not, they’ll direct you straight to Muthu’s Curry. This family restaurant is the go-to in town and is famed for its tantalising spicy fish head curry. The menu here is an extensive one, so be sure to look through all the categories before placing your order. We also recommend giving the lamb chops a go — each succulent piece is laden with thick gravy made with freshly ground spices and tomatoes, a perfect complement to a slice or two of naan.
At Tiffin Room, one can always expect mouthwatering plates at any time of the year. From now to 24 October, indulge in the enchanting Diwali Dining Experience, a gastronomic set menu available for both lunch and dinner guests. Here, the Methi Gosht features a succulent saddle of lamb perfumed with dried fenugreek, spinach and fragrant spices, and the Chettinad Prawn Biryani sees beautifully fluffy basmati rice that’s layered with fresh prawns and elevated with rose water, saffron, fresh mint and coriander leaves. A vegetarian set menu option is also available.
Nothing is as easy a scoffing down a plate full of biryani. The offerings at Bismillah Briyani are not only packed with flavour, they are also light on the stomach: meaning no after-lunch food comas or an uncomfortable feeling of indigestion after. Still not convinced? Find our honest review of Bismillah Briyani here. There is no minimum order for delivery, however, delivery charges apply.
Two Michelin-starred Thevar stands at the once-busy streets of Keong Siak, a contemporary Indian grill that really hits the spot after a long day at work. Chef Murugan Thevar was inspired by his travels around South Asia and his heritage to create Thevar, a modern establishment made for the fashionable crowd. Here, the Chef’s Menu comes with addictive plates of Guava Spiced Gujiya, as well as a hearty portion of the Mysore Spiced Rack Of Lamb.
If you’re looking to try some Bengali dishes, you might want to consider getting your fix at Mustard. Here, find comforting plates laced with the crucial spice (mustard, if it isn’t obvious already), such as the Chingri Maacher Malai Curry, their signature dish of succulent prawns simmered in a coconut cream that’s infused with cinnamon, cloves and cardamom. For dessert, make sure to get the Malpoa, an anise-flavoured semolina pancake that’s signature to the region of Bengal. Islandwide delivery is available.
Expect quite the experience at Firangi Superstar. If its photogenic Wes Anderson-esque interiors aren’t enough to impress you, be prepared to be won over by the food. Here, Indian food is reimagined by chef Thiru (previously Executive Sous Chef at Spago by Wolfgang Puck), who drew upon his personal memories of family recipes and flavours rooted in tradition, but through fresh, playful lens. Those celebrating Deepavali from 17 – 24 October will get to enjoy a special five-course menu.
Check out the full review of Firangi Superstar here.
There might be a number of good Indian restaurants around, but not all of them offer equally impressive and finessed cocktails. Indian tapas bar Flying Monkey scores high with not only its quirky menu of pan-Indian dishes — think Chilli Cheese Naan, Kaffir Fish Tikka, and the likes — but also modern interpretation of classics, such as the Chicken Tikka. An extensive menu of Indian-inspired cocktails — as well as gins — are available to ensure you have a good time.