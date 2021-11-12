6 best Italian restaurants in Singapore for authentic and hearty dishes

It’s rather easy to associate Italian fare with comfort food. After all, the cuisine — which spans pizzas, pastas, cured meats and seafood — is generally heavy in carbs and cheese, hence making for pretty hearty meals.

While it may not be our go-to option when we’re trying to shed a few pounds or eat clean (confession time: when presented with a choice between pasta or a salad, we’d gladly pick the former), one can’t deny that Italian food is, well, absolutely delicious. The mere thought of a crisp wood-fired pizza or creamy heap of pasta is enough to get us drooling.

Like many other cuisines such as French and Japanese, Italian food varies across the country’s regions. Lombardy, for instance, is famed for risotto dishes such as risotto alla milanese (which is infused with saffron), while Tuscany is known for its Florentine steaks, and Campania for pizza. Here in Singapore, we’re fortunate to have an abundance of Italian restaurants to choose from, with a number of eateries serving up a variety of dishes from different parts of Italy — so we don’t even need to make a trip there.

If you’re up for a carb-laden, utterly sumptuous meal this week, these are the best Italian restaurants in Singapore, which offer everything from pasta to burrata and steak.

5 best Italian restaurants in Singapore to visit: