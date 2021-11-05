Miss Japan? Get your Japanese dessert fix in Singapore at these shops

Looking for some Japanese desserts in Singapore? You’ve come to the right place.

While most of us are eagerly anticipating news of Japan’s VTL with Singapore (after all, the country remains to be one of the top holiday destinations for Singaporeans), we’re settling for some of the country’s sweet treats instead.

Japanese desserts are so much more than the standard mochi. Take wagashi for instance. Wagashi — loosely translated to mean Japanese sweets — refers to traditional confections that are typically enjoyed with green tea. These pieces feature a diverse range of beautiful and intricate designs, and the ingredients used are usually seasonal in nature.

Japanese desserts aren’t limited to traditional ones either. The culinary connection between Japan and France started taking root during the Meiji restoration era, and there has been a steady boom of Japanese chefs dabbling in French cuisine since 1960s. This trend, of course, trickled down to desserts and pastries. Today, it isn’t uncommon to relate the French parfait to a Japanese treat, adapted with ingredients like matcha and dango.

This week, we’re spotlighting a whole range of Japanese desserts, from the traditional Wagashi best had with a warm cup of tea, to a Japanese-French style pastries for a sweet afternoon treat. Read on for the full list.

Here’s where to get the best Japanese desserts in Singapore: