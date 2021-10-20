6 best Korean restaurants delivering authentic dishes to your doorstep

Korean cuisine has gained a ton of traction these last couple of years.

Whether it is crispy, double-fried marinated chicken, or the hearty bowl of soft tofu stew, there is bound to be a Korean dish that catches your fancy.

And while some of the best Korean meals are had in rambunctious BBQ joints and fine-dining restaurants, it’s not impossible to have an equally satisfying meal at home. If you’re hankering for some authentic dishes to dig into at home, here are some of the best Korean restaurants in Singapore that will deliver to satisfy your cravingsh. The best part? You’ll just need two seconds to collect your order at the door.

(Hero image credit: Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash)

The best Korean restaurants in Singapore that deliver: