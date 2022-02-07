Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Get your K-food fix at these Korean street food joints in Singapore
07 Feb 2022 11:58 AM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
There are many things we miss about South Korea, and one of them has to be the food — more specifically the delicious, unpretentious Korean street food you can find just about anywhere.

While we are able to fly to Seoul now via the VTL, sometimes all it takes is a hearty meal to satisfy our wanderlust. Besides, the idea of going through all the administrative work, paying for multiple ART and PCR tests just for food isn’t exactly appealing either.

One of the most popular shopping streets in Seoul, MyeongDong used to be teeming with tourists and Korean street food vendors lining the road, but with COVID-19, many shops and streets vendors have closed.

korean street food in Singapore
Korean street food vendors sell everything from Spicy rice cakes, Hotteok, Korean Fish Cake, Egg bread, Corn dogs and Skewers, with each stall selling a specific item. (Image credit: Bundo Kim on Unsplash)

If you’re not willing to make the trip out just yet, don’t fret. We’re rounded up our favourite Korean street food joints in Singapore for you to get your fix at. Yes, this includes tteokbokki, corn dogs and even marinated skewers.

Our favourite Korean street food joints in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @coleeats)

82 Bunsik

82 Bunsik

Unlike American corndogs, Korean corn dogs are skewered, then coated in a sweet flour batter and sometimestopped with diced potatoes and cornflakes. But that’s not all — these corn dogs are also smothered with a layer of sugar after being deep fried for extra indulgence. At 82 Bunsik, there’s a neat selection of six corndogs to choose from, but our favourite has to be the Mozz, a mixed skewer of mozzarella and hotdog.

Apart from the Ang Mo Kio location, 82 Bunsik has another outlet in Bedok’s Djitsun Mall.

82 Bunsik
Address
61 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, Jubilee Square, Singapore 569814
Website
Website here
Cafe Own

Cafe Own

Cafe Own, a sister joint of 82 bunsik, also has the brand’s corndogs and croffles (croissant waffles), but they’ve also included a couple of bingsu options for you to beat the heat with. Considering how bingsu joints in Singapore have been slowly disappearing, we love that we can still get the icy treat here together with other sweet treats.

Cafe Own
Address
2 Handy Rd, #01-01, Singapore 229233
Website
Website here
Pocha in a Forest

Pocha in a Forest

Dining at a Pocha in Korea is always a special experience. You gather with your friends late at night inside a makeshift red tent by the street, pop a couple of soju bottles and dig into Korean comfort food. If you’re looking to recreate that vibe here in Singapore, then head to Pocha in a Forest. From makgeolli with Korean pancakes and chimaek to favourites like corn cheese and rice balls, you’re guaranteed to have a good time here.

Pocha in a Forest
Address
Prinsep St, 36 #01-01 Singapore 188648
Website
Website here
Red Holic

Red Holic

Tteokbokki fans, this one’s for you. A pot of tteokbokki for two to three diners here comes with a hearty portion of long and short rice cakes, fishcakes, spring onion, cabbage, rice noodles, and boiled egg that are cooked right at the table. Here’s a hot tip: add a serving of the gooey Cheese Fall into the pot for that extra indulgence (sorry, lactose intolerant friends). Other items on the menu include an assortment of fritters, Korean blood sausage and fried chicken.

Red Holic
Address
88 Tg Pagar Rd, Singapore 088509
Website
Website here
9PM Kkochi

9PM Kkochi

9PM Kkochi touts itself to be the first Korean street food and skewer place in Singapore. Choose between the customisable Cup Bab and the Kkochi Box (these come with carbs like dry ramyeon so you’ll definitely be satiated) or just the saucy skewers that’ve either been coated in a Korean marinade or seasoned with Korean spices.

9PM Kkochi
Address
1 Woodlands Square, #B1-K11 Causeway Point, Singapore 738099
Website
Website here
Eggstop

Eggstop

We’ve been missing the stuffed sandwiches from Egg Drop, and seeing celebrities have them in dramas certainly doesn’t help our cravings either. Singapore’s very own Egg Stop is the answer. Think thick toast that’s been buttered and toasted right in front of you, before being stuffed with a generous amount of fillings. Our favourites here include the Beef Chilli Cheese and the hearty Fried Chicken Sando.

Eggstop
Address
1 Harbourfront Walk B2-K19, VivoCity Singapore 098585
Website
Website here
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
