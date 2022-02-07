Get your K-food fix at these Korean street food joints in Singapore

There are many things we miss about South Korea, and one of them has to be the food — more specifically the delicious, unpretentious Korean street food you can find just about anywhere.

While we are able to fly to Seoul now via the VTL, sometimes all it takes is a hearty meal to satisfy our wanderlust. Besides, the idea of going through all the administrative work, paying for multiple ART and PCR tests just for food isn’t exactly appealing either.

One of the most popular shopping streets in Seoul, MyeongDong used to be teeming with tourists and Korean street food vendors lining the road, but with COVID-19, many shops and streets vendors have closed.

Korean street food vendors sell everything from Spicy rice cakes, Hotteok, Korean Fish Cake, Egg bread, Corn dogs and Skewers, with each stall selling a specific item. (Image credit: Bundo Kim on Unsplash)

If you’re not willing to make the trip out just yet, don’t fret. We’re rounded up our favourite Korean street food joints in Singapore for you to get your fix at. Yes, this includes tteokbokki, corn dogs and even marinated skewers.

Our favourite Korean street food joints in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @coleeats)