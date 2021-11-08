If you’re wondering what the hype around Lanzhou beef noodles — also known as Lanzhou Lamian — is all about, look no further.

This hearty dish originated in Lanzhou, China and has since reached such heights that organisations like NPR estimate that there’s at least 50,000 beef noodle stalls in existence in the mainland alone.

Its creation is attributed to members of the Hui ethnic group — a 23 million strong population with at least 1,200 years of history. As Muslims in China, the Hui people have come up with their own variation of Chinese cuisine that still adheres to Islamic laws, thus giving rise to dishes like Lanzhou beef noodles and lamb kebabs.

A good bowl of Lanzhou beef noodles has to contain five major components: Yi Qing, Er Bai, San Hong, Si Lu and Wu Huang. Roughly translated, these form the colours of the dish — the clear soup broth, the white radish, the red chilli oil, the green herbs and the yellow pulled noodles respectively. Without any one of these ingredients, one cannot claim to be serving authentic Lanzhou beef noodles.

The dish’s presence in Singapore is a unique one, for it sits in the cross section of a Venn diagram where a Chinese culinary identity overlaps with the beliefs of one of Singapore’s largest religious communities.

Intrigued? We’ve pulled together a list of eateries in Singapore that serve up the best bowls of these spicy noodles. They are also halal-certified or Muslim-owned. Be sure to show up hungry.

(Hero and featured image credit: @nuodle.asia)

Here’s where to get the best Lanzhou beef noodles in Singapore: