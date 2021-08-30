Where to get the best macarons in Singapore

Macarons are the femme fatales of the confectionery world — beautiful, but an utter devil to deal with.

Anyone who has ever tried their hand at making these pillowy desserts for themselves can testify to the challenge of nailing a batch just so. While we’re not ones to dissuade people from a challenge, when it comes to macarons, buying is often always better than baking.

Leave it to the experts, because the experts get it so right. At their hands, this sweet Parisian staple is rendered into a rainbow of flavours, each of them sandwiched between delicate rounds that crunch upon the first bite, and second, and third, and fourth… because whoever stops at just one?

Trust us and hold off trying to get almond flour and meringue to cooperate. The next time you crave this treat, let us be your guide to the best macarons in Singapore with our handy list.