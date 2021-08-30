Where to get the best macarons in Singapore

Macarons are the femme fatales of the confectionery world — beautiful, but an utter devil to deal with.
Anyone who has ever tried their hand at making these pillowy desserts for themselves can testify to the challenge of nailing a batch just so. While we’re not ones to dissuade people from a challenge, when it comes to macarons, buying is often always better than baking.
Leave it to the experts, because the experts get it so right. At their hands, this sweet Parisian staple is rendered into a rainbow of flavours, each of them sandwiched between delicate rounds that crunch upon the first bite, and second, and third, and fourth… because whoever stops at just one?
Trust us and hold off trying to get almond flour and meringue to cooperate. The next time you crave this treat, let us be your guide to the best macarons in Singapore with our handy list.
The Dark Gallery may be known as a chocolatier, but the treasure trove of confectioneries it produces include macarons too. True to its nature, The Dark Gallery makes macarons that all involve chocolate in some way, from pure 85 percent chocolate ganache sandwiching black macaron shells to a light and airy macaron that houses lapsang souchong chocolate caramel at its centre.
The Dark Gallery, #01-K5 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039596, +65 6255 0368
Dubbing itself as the “home of the best-tasting macarons in Singapore”, this online bakery is not one to shy away from claims as bold as the flavours it offers. Based online, this halal-certified business is dedicated to creating inventive macarons that appeal to a local palate, so expect flavours like chilli chocolate, bandung, ondeh ondeh and Thai iced tea.
TWG is famed for its tea, but anyone who has visited its brick-and-mortar salons will know that its pastries are equally worth the reckoning, especially its macarons. Always neatly displayed in eye-catching rows, these macarons typically incorporate the house’s signature teas in its recipe or have seasonal flavours.
TWG Tea, #02-21 ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801, +65 6735 1837
French-trained chef, Chiak, has an Instagram-based dessert business where he makes a selection of macarons you won’t find amiss in a Parisian patisserie. Flavour combinations like vanilla mascarpone with raspberry confiture and peppermint-chocolate are bite-sized testimonies that simple is always best, so be sure to keep your eye out for his pre-orders.
Another online-based macaron maker is Bonheur Patisserie. Orders are taken through Whatsapp here, but it is on its social media channels that you can browse through the extensive list of flavours Boheur has to offer, all erring on the side of tradition. From Nutella and Sea Salt Gula Melaka and to Thai Iced Tea and Peanut Butter Jelly, this patisserie’s menu reads like a childhood dream come true. The most adorable customised macarons are also available here for all your party needs.
Patisserie G isn’t stranger to creating stellar artisanal desserts, so it was only natural that its extensive menu included this French classic. Here, expect a kaleidoscope of flavours that range from classics like Yuzu and Chocolate, to local twists such as Kopi Butter, Orh Nee, and Salted Egg Yolk.
Armed with the mission of disrupting the status quo of macarons amongst Singaporeans, this bakery uses advanced techniques and fresh flavours to create some of the most innovative macarons today. You’ll find plenty of interesting flavours here; local-inspired ones include Ang Ku Kueh, Kaya Butter Toast, and White Rabbit Candy, but there are also seasonal options that you’ll fall in love with. To celebrate fall, expect macaron flavours like Apple Pie, Chai & Chocolate, and Maple Bacon. If you’re more of a classics person, you’ll appreciate the Earl Grey Raspberry and Dark Chocolate Hojicha — both are made with freshly brewed tea leaves to impart a fragrance unlike any other.