Where to go for the best Mexican food and margaritas in Singapore

You don’t need a reason to drink Margaritas. But if you do, World Margarita Day is tomorrow (you’re welcome). Do it right at these eight best Mexican restaurants in Singapore serving the tastiest food and all forms of the classic cocktail.
There’s the grand old dame of Margarita’s, which has been in the business since 1988. Also on Dempsey Hill is La Salsa, which serves a wide variety of Mexican fare plus frozen margaritas in jugs. Cafe Iguana is another long-serving institution, popular for its salsas and free-flow tortilla chips, while Chimichanga Little India offers its signature deep-fried burrito and a Mezcal take on the drink.
Two concepts come courtesy of the Super Loco group: Chico Loco, which goes crazy over spiced rotisserie chicken, and Lucha Loco keeps Mexican street food honest. Papi’s Tacos turns the heat up on the Margarita with spicy habanero chilli, while Nixta does corn the traditional way plus a dedicated Margarita section on its bar menu.
8 best Mexican restaurants in Singapore for great food and margaritas:
Cafe Iguana have been serving Mexican flavours since 2000. Diners come for their Salsa Flight, which consists of five dips and free flow tortilla chips, and the La Familia DIY Tacos. El Destilador is their house pour tequila for the Margarita, or choose your own from their extensive list.
Mondays to Thursdays, 5pm to 10pm
Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm
Chickens come home to roost at Chico Loco, which prides themselves on serving antibiotic-free, free range birds. The restaurant marinates the meat for eight hours and slow-cooks on the rotisserie with a special blend of spices. Frozen margaritas take precedence here, with flavours like Pineapple Yuzu Cardamon and Guava Soursop.
Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Saturdays, 5pm to 10.30pm
Chimichanga’s namesake dish is a deep fried wheat burrito stuffed with meat, amarillo rice and cheese, then topped with salsa verde, crema and pico de gallo. Have it with their Mezcal Margarita, a smoky, savoury take on the original. Their frozen lime Margarita can also be enjoyed with different flavours.
Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm
Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to 10.30pm
La Salsa dances its way through Mexico with dishes like Tlayuda, a traditional Oaxacan-style pizza and a spiced chicken soup called Sopa de Azteca. Pair them with their margaritas, which they serve spicy, frozen and in jugs.
Daily, 11.30am to 10pm
Mexican street food is the emphasis at Lucha Loco, covering Elote, Octopus & Chicharron, tostadas and quesadillas. Their margaritas are made using 100% agave Arquitecto tequila, and offer versions like Blood Orange & Guava, Prickly Pear and Botánicos (Melati botanical apertif, aquafava, lime and agave).
Mondays to Saturdays, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Margarita’s has been whipping up honest plates of enchiladas, tacos, burritos and churros since 1988. They’re also serious about their namesake cocktail, which they serve in different flavours, or as the Bulldog: a bottle of Corona shoved upside down into your drink.
Daily, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Nixta takes pride in nixtamalising and grinding their own non-GMO corn, which they turn into dishes such as Chips & Salsa and Blue Crab Tlayuda. They also have a dedicated Margarita section ranging from their Nixta Special to Maracuyá (Don Julio blanco, passion fruit purée, fresh lime, taijin salt rim).
Mondays to Wednesdays, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm
Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10.30pm
Head Chef Mauricio Espinoza, who hails from the small town of Papalotla, applies his Mexican heritage to the array of flavourful tacos here. Get them with the restaurant’s shaken or frozen margaritas, which come in either habanero chilli, blood orange or spicy mango variations.
Daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5pm to 9.30pm