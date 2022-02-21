Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Where to go for the best Mexican food and margaritas in Singapore
Where to go for the best Mexican food and margaritas in Singapore
Food & Drink
21 Feb 2022 05:05 PM

Where to go for the best Mexican food and margaritas in Singapore

Jethro Kang
Where to go for the best Mexican food and margaritas in Singapore
Food & Drink
Where to go for the best Mexican food and margaritas in Singapore

You don’t need a reason to drink Margaritas. But if you do, World Margarita Day is tomorrow (you’re welcome). Do it right at these eight best Mexican restaurants in Singapore serving the tastiest food and all forms of the classic cocktail.

There’s the grand old dame of Margarita’s, which has been in the business since 1988. Also on Dempsey Hill is La Salsa, which serves a wide variety of Mexican fare plus frozen margaritas in jugs. Cafe Iguana is another long-serving institution, popular for its salsas and free-flow tortilla chips, while Chimichanga Little India offers its signature deep-fried burrito and a Mezcal take on the drink.

Two concepts come courtesy of the Super Loco group: Chico Loco, which goes crazy over spiced rotisserie chicken, and Lucha Loco keeps Mexican street food honest. Papi’s Tacos turns the heat up on the Margarita with spicy habanero chilli, while Nixta does corn the traditional way plus a dedicated Margarita section on its bar menu.

8 best Mexican restaurants in Singapore for great food and margaritas:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Cafe Iguana

1 /8

Cafe Iguana

Cafe Iguana have been serving Mexican flavours since 2000. Diners come for their Salsa Flight, which consists of five dips and free flow tortilla chips, and the La Familia DIY Tacos. El Destilador is their house pour tequila for the Margarita, or choose your own from their extensive list.

Mondays to Thursdays, 5pm to 10pm
Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm

Cafe Iguana
Address
30 Merchant Road #01-03 Riverside Point, 058282 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6236 1275
Book here
Chico Loco

2 /8

Chico Loco

Chickens come home to roost at Chico Loco, which prides themselves on serving antibiotic-free, free range birds. The restaurant marinates the meat for eight hours and slow-cooks on the rotisserie with a special blend of spices. Frozen margaritas take precedence here, with flavours like Pineapple Yuzu Cardamon and Guava Soursop.

Mondays to Fridays, 11.30am to 10.30pm
Saturdays, 5pm to 10.30pm

Chico Loco
Address
102 Amoy St, Singapore 069922 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
3158 3539 / 9738 7828
Book here
Chimichanga Little India

3 /8

Chimichanga Little India

Chimichanga’s namesake dish is a deep fried wheat burrito stuffed with meat, amarillo rice and cheese, then topped with salsa verde, crema and pico de gallo. Have it with their Mezcal Margarita, a smoky, savoury take on the original. Their frozen lime Margarita can also be enjoyed with different flavours.

Mondays to Thursdays, 12pm to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm
Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to 10.30pm

Chimichanga Little India
Address
36 Dunlop St, Singapore 209364 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6293 3314
Book here
La Salsa

4 /8

La Salsa

La Salsa dances its way through Mexico  with dishes like Tlayuda, a traditional Oaxacan-style pizza and a spiced chicken soup called Sopa de Azteca. Pair them with their margaritas, which they serve spicy, frozen and in jugs.

Daily, 11.30am to 10pm

La Salsa
Address
11 Dempsey Rd, #01-17, Singapore 249673 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6475 6976
Lucha Loco

5 /8

Lucha Loco

Mexican street food is the emphasis at Lucha Loco, covering Elote, Octopus & Chicharron, tostadas and quesadillas. Their margaritas are made using 100% agave Arquitecto tequila, and offer versions like Blood Orange & Guava, Prickly Pear and Botánicos (Melati botanical apertif, aquafava, lime and agave).

Mondays to Saturdays, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Lucha Loco
Address
15 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089598 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
3158 3677
Book here
Margarita's

6 /8

Margarita's

Margarita’s has been whipping up honest plates of enchiladas, tacos, burritos and churros since 1988. They’re also serious about their namesake cocktail, which they serve in different flavours, or as the Bulldog: a bottle of Corona shoved upside down into your drink.

Daily, 11.30am to 10.30pm

Margarita's
Address
11 Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249673 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6471 3228
Book here
Nixta

7 /8

Nixta

Nixta takes pride in nixtamalising and grinding their own non-GMO corn, which they turn into dishes such as Chips & Salsa and Blue Crab Tlayuda. They also have a dedicated Margarita section ranging from their Nixta Special to Maracuyá (Don Julio blanco, passion fruit purée, fresh lime, taijin salt rim).

Mondays to Wednesdays, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm
Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 10.30pm

Nixta
Address
116 Amoy St, Singapore 069936 google map
Website
Website here
Book here
Papi's Tacos

8 /8

Papi's Tacos

Head Chef Mauricio Espinoza, who hails from the small town of Papalotla, applies his Mexican heritage to the array of flavourful tacos here. Get them with the restaurant’s shaken or frozen margaritas, which come in either habanero chilli, blood orange or spicy mango variations.

Daily, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5pm to 9.30pm

Papi's Tacos
Address
39 Seah St, #01-01, Singapore 188395 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6258 0701
Book here
Drinks Cocktails Bars Dining Restaurants Mexican
You might also like ...
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.