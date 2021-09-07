Treat yourself with these best Mille Crepe cakes in Singapore

A Mille Crepe cake isn’t just the summation of crepes that rests on top of one another.

A mille crepe cake, in our opinion, is the formation of a perfectly-made sheet of crepe, raised to the power of 20. These 20 lacy crepes are then stacked on top of one another, with nothing between them save for pillowy blankets of fresh pastry cream. Each bite engulfs the senses with complementary textures of silky-sweet layers that almost force our forks to plunge in long before we’re done chewing.

Yet, making a mille crepe cake isn’t as easy at seems. Apart from making sure each paper-thin crepe is cooked perfectly at a similar level of thickness, the hallmark of a good multi-storied cake is to layer them in a way that would prevent the cake from falling apart when cut through with a dessert fork.

Opinions are divided when it comes to savouring these decadent slices: we believe the right way to eat it is the same you’d do to a regular cake, but there are some who enjoy peeling back each layer like a steamed rainbow kueh lapis.

Whichever your preference, we’ve rounded up a list o the best mille crepe cakes in Singapore, from the classic fresh cream versions to more adventurous flavours like chocolate and matcha.

(Hero and featured image credit: Lady M)