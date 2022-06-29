7 best Mille Crepe cakes in Singapore to treat yourself with this week

A Mille Crepe cake isn’t just the summation of crepes that rests on top of one another.
A mille crepe cake, in our opinion, is the formation of a perfectly-made sheet of crepe, raised to the power of 20. These 20 lacy crepes are then stacked on top of one another, with nothing between them save for pillowy blankets of fresh pastry cream. Each bite engulfs the senses with complementary textures of silky-sweet layers that almost force our forks to plunge in long before we’re done chewing.
Yet, making a mille crepe cake isn’t as easy at seems. Apart from making sure each paper-thin crepe is cooked perfectly at a similar level of thickness, the hallmark of a good multi-storied cake is to layer them in a way that would prevent the cake from falling apart when cut through with a dessert fork.
Opinions are divided when it comes to savouring these decadent slices: we believe the right way to eat it is the same you’d do to a regular cake, but there are some who enjoy peeling back each layer like a steamed rainbow kueh lapis.
Whichever your preference, we’ve rounded up a list o the best mille crepe cakes in Singapore, from the classic fresh cream versions to more adventurous flavours like chocolate and matcha.
(Hero and featured image credit: Lady M)
7 best mille crepe cakes to treat yourself with this week
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
We couldn’t possibly leave Lady M out of a mille crepe roundup. As much as we love their signature Mille Crepe, or even the matcha and rose flavours, we have to say that the new Champagne Mille Crepe has steadily moved up the ranks as one of our favourites — think strawberry-laced pastry cream layered between the signature handmade crepes and a generous crown of Rosé Première Cuvée Extra Brut Bruno Paillard champagne gelee. This is, of course, best had with a cup of tea or better yet, a glass of bubbly (or two).
2 /7
Its name might not be the most creative, but its cakes certainly are. The small-batch, handmade layered cakes have gained themselves a following for their incredibly innovative flavours, including Pandan Coconut, Taro, and even Mango. Those watching their sugar intake can also request for stevia replacement, making this a diabetic-friendly option too.
3 /7
Awfully Chocolate may be our go-to for a dependable slice of chocolate cake, but if you’re looking for something on the lighter, milkier side, you won’t go wrong with its Chocolate Mille Crepe. What’s so special about it, you ask? The cloud-like concoction is dreamed up with about 20 layers of dark chocolate crepes, each delicately swathed by a layer of silky dark chocolate cream.
4 /7
Besides the usual fresh fruit and fresh cream cakes, this Japanese bakery’s Mille Crepes are just as worth treating yourself to. There are currently two flavours on the menu: the Double Chocolate Mille Crepe and the Uji Matcha Mille Crepe, the latter of which is dotted with red beans throughout for a taste of Japan.
5 /7
Henri Charpentier was the person who popularised the crepes Suzette in America, so it’s no surprise that they do a pretty good version of the mille crepe cake too. Here, you’ll find a touch of tanginess from the fresh fruits, accompanied with a mix of crepes, sponge and cream.
6 /7
Twobakeboys started as an Instagram bakery specialising in Thai milk tea crepe cakes, but as with all booming businesses, they’ve expanded into a brick-and-mortar this year, armed with a slew of fresh flavours on their menu. The menu seems to rotate pretty frequently, but the ones we’ve personally enjoyed include coconut, taro and rose.
7 /7
The traditional kueh dardar is reimagined with Sinpopo’s mille crepe cake. Apart from aromatic sheets of pandan-infused crepes, diners will find a silky bed of a fresh gula melaka cream and gula melaka-tossed grated coconut layered in between, elevated with a textured, caramelised crust on the top-most layer.