Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 is steadily approaching us once again.

In case you’re not up to speed, the exact date this year is on the 21st of September.

We may have gotten used to the restrictions that the pandemic has brought upon us this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t send some mooncake cheer to our friends and family. After all, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be able to host or attend dinner parties in large groups anytime soon.

Chefs across the island this year are getting increasingly innovative when it comes to mooncake flavours. We’re talking options that range from quirky twists on traditional flavours to an unconventional selection of kueh lapis mooncakes that are almost too far-out to be true. Read on for the full list of best mooncakes to try this Mid-Autumn Festival 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)