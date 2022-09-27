If there is one dish that Malaysians can never say no to, it would be nasi lemak. Its ubiquitous flavours are something that many hold close to their hearts and you can have it any time of day. If you’re travelling across the causeway for a good time, it’ll do you some good to stop by at these best nasi lemak stalls in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Petaling Jaya (PJ) for a hearty meal.

Nasi lemak transcends racial boundaries in Malaysia. The Chinese version has its rice richer and oilier, while the Malay version is usually packed with aromatics like lemongrass, pandan and ginger. Nasi lemak cooked by the Chinese are typically served with curry; either chicken, pork or wild boar. But if you check out nasi lemak stalls operated by the Malays, expect robust and intense dishes like rendang, sambal goreng and spiced fried chicken. The Peranakans have also their own version, usually served with kangkung belachan and sambal shrimp.

A humble packet of nasi lemak can make your day complete. Malaysians from all walks of life would agree that nasi lemak is one food that represents our multicultural heritage and one that brings people together. If you’ve already checked out the overly commercialised renditions served at Madam Kwan’s or Village Park, it’s time to venture out to hidden gems scattered around Kuala Lumpur for some of the best nasi lemak the city has to offer. These stalls are favoured amongst the locals for being affordable, authentic, and tasty, making them some of the best places to bookmark if you’re looking for good food in the neighbourhood. Here are the best nasi lemak places in KL and PJ to tick off your list.

(Featured image: Michael Bliss)

10 best nasi lemak places in KL and PJ: