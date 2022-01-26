These old school stalls serve the best carrot cakes in Singapore

PSA: Carrot cake (or chai tow kway, as it is locally called) in Singapore isn’t made of carrots. Neither is it a spiced layered cake with cream cheese frosting.

What it is however, is a breakfast dish that sees radish cubes — mixed with rice flour, water, and shredded white daikon — stir-fried with eggs, preserved radish, and fish sauce. As for its peculiar name, the Chinese term for radish literally translates to white carrot in English, and the name has stuck ever since.

The heritage dish can be had two-ways: the regular white version, or a sweetened, caramelised black version with lashings of dark soya sauce. These days, you can also get a mix of both on the same plate, but rather than simply saying “mixed” at the stall, we’ll let you in on a local tip — many stall owners name this order the “yuan yang“, which refers to a pair of mandarin ducks and signifies a faithful union.

While hawkers used to steam their own carrot cakes, the laborious work has given way to ordering the key ingredient from factories, albeit due to rising costs and the amount of effort that goes into making them by hand.

But we’re fussy with our hawker food, so only the best would do. Here, we’re sharing our favourite haunts that still make their own from scratch. Expect pillowy soft plates of carrot cake, each stir-fried to perfection.

The best old school carrot cakes you can find in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @hungryprincesscarol via Instagram)