11 best Japanese omakase restaurants in Singapore

The phrase ‘omakase’ literally translates from Japanese as “I’ll leave it to you” or “I trust you.” In the context of fine dining, this means that customers have complete confidence in the chef to serve up his selection of artfully crafted dishes.

This request typically consists of dishes that showcase the best of seasonal Japanese produce as well as the chef’s deep knowledge of ingredients and technical cooking abilities. All you need to do is inform the restaurant staff of any dietary restrictions and preferences, before relaxing in your seat and waiting for your food to be served to you over the counter.

The omakase dishes typically include an assortment of sashimi, sushi, cooked dishes and seasonal vegetables. Common examples range from otoro (fatty tuna belly) to shimaaji (striped horse mackerel) and uni. Diners are usually seated at a table facing the chef, so they can get a full view of the preparation process, as well as savour their food the moment it’s ready.

What’s intriguing about omakase, is its element of surprise. One never knows what exactly to expect, because the dishes vary according to the seasons and availability of ingredients. If you’re craving a taste of adventure, here are 11 of the best omakase restaurants in Singapore to try.