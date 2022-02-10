Ask any Teochew what their favourite old-school dessert is, and chances are you’ll find them replying “Orh Nee” before you even finish your question.

For the uninitiated, Orh Nee, or yam paste, is a smooth, warm puree that’s both sweet and savoury at the same time, cooked with shallot oil and then served with gingko nuts and pumpkin paste. While the steps to recreate this iconic dish isn’t too complicated, it takes a good level of skill and experience before one can truly master it.

We never related to a meme more than this (Image credit: SGAG)

While Orh Nee is traditionally presented at Chinese weddings and Teochew restaurants, a number of bakeries in Singapore have given the time-honoured dessert a modern spin to craft something unique for all the taro enthusiasts here.

From mille crepe cakes to donuts, read on for the best Orh Nee desserts in Singapore to get your hands on.

(Hero and featured image credit: The Patisserie)